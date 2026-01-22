Elvijs Plugis delivering a keynote address at the UK Parliament on the future of global investment. The Erevantis Operational Framework: Visualizing how execution-led investing replaces passive capital with active operational control.

Investor Elvijs Plugis warns that capital without operational control accelerates failure, proposing a new standard for modern investment.

Capital poured into a company with broken systems acts like fuel on a fire. It does not fix the engine; it just accelerates the burnout.” — Elvijs Plugis

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global venture capital market sits on an unprecedented pile of unspent cash, a disturbing trend has emerged: more funded companies are failing than ever before. Elvijs Plugis, a UK-based investor, business owner, and marketing strategist, today released a new industry analysis arguing that the "capital-first" investment model is broken—and that " Execution-Led Investing " is the only viable path forward for the post-2025 economy.Despite a stabilizing economy, the startup ecosystem is facing a paradox. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, global private equity and venture capital firms are holding over $2.6 trillion in "dry powder" (uncommitted capital) as of 2025. Yet, this abundance of cash has not translated into survival for portfolio companies. A recent report by Carta revealed that startup failures surged by 58% in the first quarter of 2024 alone, reaching the highest quarterly total in a decade.“The industry is currently suffering from a ‘Capital Paradox’,” says Elvijs Plugis, whose background spans 15 years as both a company founder and an active investor across Europe, the US, and the Middle East. “We have record levels of capital available, yet record rates of failure. This proves definitively that access to money is no longer the primary barrier to success. The barrier is execution.” Sophisticated investors now recognize that capital cannot compensate for operational immaturity. For founders who are not execution-ready, fresh funding does not drive growth—it simply accelerates the burn rate.The Crisis of "Passive Capital"Plugis’s analysis highlights that the traditional investment model—where investors write a check and wait for quarterly reports—is ill-equipped for the current economic reality. The cost of doing business has skyrocketed, rendering old growth playbooks obsolete.Data from SimplicityDX and Business Wire indicates that Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) have risen by approximately 60% over the last five years—and a staggering 222% over the last decade. As marketing becomes more expensive and competition more global, companies that rely solely on paid acquisition without strong organic execution are burning through cash faster than they can generate revenue.“For decades, the dominant belief in Venture Capital was that capital is the primary lever of growth,” Plugis explains. “If you injected enough money, you could buy market share. That era is over. Today, capital poured into a company with broken unit economics acts like fuel on a fire—it doesn’t fix the engine; it just accelerates the burnout.”This disconnect has created a crisis of control for investors. Family offices and private funds are finding themselves with "passive exposure without operational influence." They carry the financial risk but lack the visibility to intervene before value is destroyed. They burn millions every year just to manage their investments - to save them. Investors are trapped in 'passive exposure,' burning millions to salvage failing portfolios rather than funding new ventures. With insolvency rates hitting 29%, defensive spending paralyzes the market.Execution as an Asset ClassTo combat this, Plugis advocates for a structural shift toward "Execution-Led Investing." This hybrid model treats operational capability—specifically in marketing, revenue systems, business, and brand positioning—as an investable asset that is deployed alongside, or even in lieu of, traditional cash.“We need to stop viewing execution as something founders figure out after the check clears,” says Plugis. “Execution must be engineered into the deal. In the modern market, the most valuable asset an investor can bring is not cash, but the systems that generate cash.”This approach aligns with the growing demand for profitability over "growth at all costs." According to PitchBook’s 2024-2025 observations, investors are increasingly bifurcating the market: companies with proven, efficient unit economics are attracting capital, while those relying on narrative and future projections are being left to starve.The Hybrid Model: A New Standard for FoundersInterestingly, Plugis notes that the push for this new model is coming as much from founders as it is from investors. After years of witnessing high-profile failures and dilutive down-rounds, founders are seeking partners who share the execution risk.In a traditional agency model, marketing and growth support are cost centers—vendors are paid regardless of the outcome. In the Execution-Led model, these services are integrated into the equity or revenue-share structure of the investment. This ensures that the "investor-operator" is incentivized to drive actual revenue, not just spend budget.“Founders are tired of burning equity on experiments that don’t work,” says Plugis. “They don’t want another board member who asks, ‘Why are sales down?’ They want a partner who can step in and say, ‘Here is how we are fixing the sales pipeline today.’ That is the difference between passive capital and active execution.”A Structural Correction, Not a TrendThe release of this analysis comes at a critical inflection point. While Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups captured nearly 50% of all global VC funding in late 2024 (according to Crunchbase and other industry trackers), the non-AI sector faces a harsh liquidity crunch.Plugis warns that investors who fail to adapt to this new reality face diminishing returns. The "spray and pray" method of portfolio construction—investing in 100 companies hoping for one "unicorn" to return the fund—is becoming mathematically unsustainable in a high-interest-rate environment where the cost of capital is non-zero.“The next generation of successful investors will not be defined by their ability to raise funds, but by their ability to build businesses,” Plugis asserts. “We are moving from an era of asset allocation to an era of value engineering. If you cannot directly influence the revenue of your portfolio companies, you are gambling, not investing.”ConclusionAs the 2025/2026 financial year progresses, the data suggests that the "Capital Paradox" will only widen. With IPO exits still recovering and M&A activity facing regulatory scrutiny, the ability to build sustainable, profitable businesses from Day One is the only metric that matters.Elvijs Plugis’s framework for Execution-Led Investing offers a roadmap for this new landscape: one where capital is a commodity, but execution is the true alpha.Money buys access, but only execution delivers value. What do our readers think?

