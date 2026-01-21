Job Announcement: Supervising Attorney Public Defender - Legal Counsel for Indigents

Summary of Work

The Supervising Attorney for the Dickinson Public Defender Office leads the daily operations of the office while providing high-quality legal representation to indigent clients in the Southwest Judicial District and, when necessary, before the North Dakota Supreme Court. This role includes supervising attorneys and support staff, ensuring effective case management, fostering collaboration with system partners, and maintaining the highest standards of ethical and professional performance. The position requires regular travel throughout the Southwest Judicial District and may involve handling conflict cases in other jurisdictions.

Key Responsibilities

Provide leadership, oversight, and performance evaluation for office attorneys and support staff.

Manage daily administrative and operational functions of the Dickinson Public Defender Office.

Represent the office in coordination with justice system agencies across the Southwest Judicial District.

Deliver competent, effective, and ethical legal representation to clients in judicial proceedings.

Handle conflict cases in additional jurisdictions as needed, with associated travel.

Stay current on statutory, regulatory, and case law relevant to assigned practice areas.

Maintain an active license to practice law and meet annual continuing legal education requirements.

Participate in or support education and training initiatives for public defenders and contract attorneys.

Perform additional duties as assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in North Dakota, we will consider applications from people eligible for licensure but not currently licensed in ND.

Four years’ work experience in the practice of Criminal law which includes court experience

Supervisory experience is not necessary but will be given preference over

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Analytical and decision-making ability

Minimum qualifications must be met as of start date

About Team ND

"Far and away the best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

More than 7,500 talented, hard-working people across sixty-three agencies have come together as Team North Dakota. At Team ND, we are driven to succeed through gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage. Our purpose is to empower people, improve lives, and inspire success. Join us in being legendary.

Total Rewards: The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive rewards package that support you, your health and your family.

Considering a new position on Team ND? How does your current position stack up? Use our Total Rewards Calculator to estimate.

Application Procedures

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials, as the position may be filled prior to the listed closing date and after successful completion of the application and interview process.

Required Documents:

Resume Cover letter Three professional references

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process, background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodation during any part of the application or interview process please contact the Jamestown Administrative Office at 701-845-8632.

ND Relay Number 1-800-366-6888

