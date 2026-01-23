'Woke Word Wars' Launches - New Comedy Card Game Enters the Cultural Clash

Woke Word Wars card game box

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woke Word Wars, the brand new adult party card game where satire meets meltdown, is threatening safe spaces and giving students new grievance studies material. In Woke Word Wars, players predict the progressive apocalypse, offend their friends, and earn points for surviving the culture war in a unique new format.Each Woke Word Wars deck contains 100 prompts, 400 player responses and 20 trump cards. Every round, one player draws a Trigger card — a spicy prompt. Everyone else plays anywhere from 1–3 Woke Word cards to craft the funniest, most disturbingly plausible response. The Judge picks a winner, someone throws a tantrum, and the round moves on. First to 7 wins (unless they get cancelled first). However, “trump” cards add a trick to turns, as players can swoop in twice a game to attempt to steal someone else’s answer and create utter chaos. But never forget: you can always trump a trump. A How To Play video is available to view here: https://youtu.be/TYXHg2_RfMM “Woke Word Wars is a game that we had to make as an outlet for everyone sick and tired of being told not to complain, not to question, not to think and not to laugh at the absolute insanity and stupidity rampant in politics and society,” said creator Brian McWilliams.Woke Word Wars, which is available through Amazon.com , encapsulates the most ridiculous trends, political figures, movements, organizations and social contagions that have run rampant in our modern world for its Trigger card prompts. For example, a sample prompt reads: “To Fight Climate Change, Californians Now Have to Power Their Homes With _______. “ Players can tap into answers from simple one card responses like “Street Feces” or “Race and Gender-Swapped Disney Princesses”, or create multi-card answers like “The Harpies of the View” + “Running on French Fry Oil.”The ability to craft add-on responses, or full on sentences gives players creativity to build on answers, while also adding millions of variations in replay.Trump cards add another aspect to playability in that players receive two trump cards every game, which they can use to add a response card to an opposing player’s answer that the judge can consider. If the added card makes that response the funniest of the bunch, the round is theirs! But other players can play trump cards on trump cards, making a mad run to win the round. At the end of the day, however, the judge can tell everyone to “stick it”, and award the win to the original response, meaning your trump took a dump, and you’re out of luck.Woke Word Wars retails at an introductory price of $35.00.More information, ordering, how-to video and more insulting content can be found at https://www.wokewordwars.com

