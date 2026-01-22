Silverman Law Office awards Legal Helper Scholarships to two students

Ethan Gilpin Dylan Schoenbrod Attorney Joel Silverman is the CEO of Silverman Law Office in Montana. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office awards $1,000 Legal Helper Scholarships to Ethan Gilpin of Bozeman, MT, and Dylan Schoenbrod of Clovis, CA.

Ethan and Dylan exemplify the values this scholarship was created to honor.” — Joel Silverman, CEO

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office has announced Ethan Gilpin of Bozeman, Montana, and Dylan Schoenbrod of Clovis, California, as the 2026 recipients of its annual Legal Helper Scholarships. Each student will receive a $1,000 award in recognition of their dedication to public service and commitment to expanding access to legal support.Gilpin recently completed an internship with the Max S. Baucus Institute and is the owner and chief consultant of Project Insight, advising Bozeman businesses on strategy, finance and compliance. After earning dual degrees in economics and business finance from Montana State University, he plans to attend law school and pursue class-action litigation to help Montanans protect their rights.Schoenbrod, an international business major at Pepperdine University, works as a file storage manager for a law firm in California and serves as a peer mentor, helping students navigate school policies and conflict resolution. He plans to study law with a focus on public interest and legal aid work.“Ethan and Dylan exemplify the values this scholarship was created to honor,” said Joel Silverman , CEO of Silverman Law Office. “Their proactive efforts to assist others and their clear-sighted educational goals are commendable. We are proud to support their journeys as they prepare to make a significant, positive impact within the legal field and beyond.”Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients throughout Montana and across the United States from its offices in Helena, Bozeman, Butte and Big Timber. The firm specializes in business law, estate planning, real estate, probate, litigation and more. For more information, visit https://mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.