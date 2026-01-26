Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. Strengthens Sacramento Through Community Healthcare and Career Opportunities

Working at a nonprofit does not mean asking its employees and staff to sacrifice their livelihood” — Bobby Bliatout, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer

SACREMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. , a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation founded in 2003, continues to make a lasting impact in the City of Sacramento by delivering high-quality, comprehensive primary healthcare while also creating meaningful and competitive career opportunities for healthcare professionals and administrative staff.Designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike (FQHC-LA) in 2008, Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. was established to serve low-income, ethnically diverse, and underserved populations who often face barriers to accessing care. HALO provides integrated medical, mental health, and dental services with a strong commitment to cultural sensitivity, dignity, and patient-centered care.In addition to serving patients, HALO is a significant contributor to Sacramento’s workforce. The organization offers employment and long-term career pathways for physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dentists, and administrative professionals—demonstrating that mission-driven work and competitive compensation can go hand in hand.“Working at a nonprofit does not mean asking its employees and staff to sacrifice their livelihood,” said Bobby Bliatout, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of HALO. “We believe our team should feel proud knowing they are serving low-income and underserved communities in Sacramento and feel secure knowing they are being paid competitively. At HALO, professionals can make a real difference without compromising their financial well-being.”Current career opportunities include: Pediatricians (with highly competitive salary and benefits), Dentists, Family Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Associated Clinical Social Workers, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Licensed marriage and family therapist, Management and administrative roles, including Call Center Manager, Many other clinical and operational support positions.HALO offers competitive market rates and fosters a collaborative, interdisciplinary environment where staff are supported in their professional growth and able to form meaningful, long-term relationships with patients and families.The organization also provides externship and volunteer opportunities, supporting students and early-career professionals seeking hands-on experience in community-based healthcare settings.“We believe in investing in people but it does not only mean our patients but also our staff” added Bliatout. “Strong communities depend on both access to care and access to good jobs.”Healthcare professionals, administrators, students, and volunteers interested in joining HALO are encouraged to explore current opportunities at:About Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc.Health And Life Organization (HALO), Inc. is a nonprofit community health organization serving Sacramento’s underserved and culturally diverse populations. Through integrated medical, mental health, and dental care, HALO is committed to improving access to quality healthcare, reducing disparities, and strengthening the overall health of the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.