FTC Releases Agenda for January 28 Workshop Examining Age Verification Technologies

The Federal Trade Commission released the agenda for its January 28, 2026, workshop that will examine a range of issues related to age verification and estimation technologies.

The workshop, which will be held online and in-person, will explore age verification and estimation technologies, which can help companies obtain age information of potential visitors to websites and other online services.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson will kick off the event with opening remarks. The workshop will also feature remarks by Commissioner Mark R. Meador and Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige, as well as four panel discussions that will focus on such issues as:

Why age verification matters;

Types of age verification tools;

Navigating the regulatory maze around age verification;

How to deploy age verification at scale; and

The interplay between age verification technologies and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend the workshop, which will be held in-person at the Constitution Center at 400 7th St. SW, Washington, D.C. 20024. The event will also be webcast at FTC.gov. More information about the workshop can be found on the event page.