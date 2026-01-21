FENIX360 Debuts In London FENIX360 APP The FENIX360 App

FENIX360 Debuts in London: Where Legacy, Innovation, and Live Music Converge

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360 makes its London debut with a lineup that reflects the platform’s artist-first ethos — independent, seasoned, and creatively fearless — set within one of the city’s most storied music rooms. Designed to empower artists through ownership, transparency, and community, FENIX360’s arrival in the UK signals a growing international movement that places artistry over algorithms and connection over convention.

Scant Regard features Will Crewdson who brings with him a legacy that bridges eras of British music, combining lived experience with a sharp contemporary edge. Known for his commanding presence and instinctive songwriting, his performances carry both history and immediacy — the sound of an artist who understands where music has been and where it can still go.

Mim Grey delivers songs rooted in emotional intelligence and melodic strength, shaped by years of international touring and recording. Her voice carries warmth and honesty, pairing lyrical intimacy with musical sophistication, creating performances that feel both personal and expansive.

Todd Sharpville adds a powerful blues-rock dimension to the evening, drawing from a deep well of guitar mastery and soulful expression. Renowned for his dynamic live performances, he brings grit, finesse, and authenticity, channeling classic influences through a modern, unmistakably personal style.

Rich Austin grew up by the sea in Dorset, where the landscape of the Jurassic Coast helped shape his creative spirit. Now London-based, his music blends quirky pop-rock with thoughtful storytelling, shaped by global touring, film soundtrack work for ITV, and national recognition for his NHS tribute National Heroes Shine. With three albums behind him and a fourth on the way, his work balances unpredictability, wit, and social reflection — always evolving, always human.

The night unfolds at The Pheasantry, an iconic Chelsea venue with a rich musical heritage that has hosted generations of artists within its intimate, candle-lit setting. Steeped in history yet alive with creative energy, The Pheasantry provides the perfect backdrop for FENIX360’s London debut — where legacy meets innovation, and artists take center stage exactly as they were meant to.

The official website for FENIX360 may be found at https://www.fenix360.com



