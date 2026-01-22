Feather in Her Cap Association Announces 2026 Award Winners for Outstanding Achievements in the Animal Health Industry

2026 Feather in Her Cap Award Winners

Beatrice Vos, Celine Halioua, Laura Gustafson, and Fabian Kausche recognized for leadership, innovation and mentorship in Animal Health

The Feather in Her Cap Awards celebrate those who strengthen both the people and their organizations within Animal Health. This year’s recipients reflect the values at the heart of our mission.” — Christine Jenkins, President, Feather in Her Cap Association

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc., recognized leaders advancing the Animal Health industry at the ninth annual Feather in Her Cap Awards ceremony. The 2026 honorees include Beatrice Vos, managing partner of Stonehaven Transactions AG and recipient of the Feather in Her Cap Award; Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal, honored with the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award; Laura Gustafson, senior director of Consumer Brand Experience, U.S. Pet Health at Elanco Animal Health, recognized with the High Flyer Award; and Fabian Kausche, senior executive advisor and board member, named the inaugural Champion of Women in Animal Health Award recipient.“The Feather in Her Cap Awards celebrate those who strengthen both the people and their organizations within Animal Health,” said Christine Jenkins, president of the Feather in Her Cap Association. “This year’s recipients reflect the values at the heart of our mission, and the introduction of the Champion of Women in Animal Health Award marks an important evolution by recognizing those who intentionally create opportunity and advance women across the industry.”2026 Feather in Her Cap Award Winner: Beatrice Vos, LL.M, PhD - Managing Partner, Stonehaven Transactions AGBeatrice Vos has more than two decades of experience in senior legal, mergers and acquisitions, and business development roles in animal health. As managing partner of Stonehaven Transactions AG, she advises companies, innovators and investors on strategic transactions. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Elanco Animal Health and Eli Lilly and Company, including vice president and head of Legal International at Elanco, where she supported landmark acquisitions that reshaped the industry.Vos is widely respected for her commitment to mentoring women and advancing inclusive leadership, emphasizing flexibility, trust and long-term career development.As part of her recognition, Vos selected The International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, INARA, to receive a $5,000 donation supporting medical and mental health care for children affected by human-induced or natural disasters.2026 Entrepreneurial Spirit Award Winner: Celine Halioua - Founder and CEO, LoyalCeline Halioua is the founder and CEO of Loyal, a biotechnology company developing prescription medicines intended to support healthy lifespan in dogs. Since founding the company in 2020, she has led its scientific and strategic direction, building a multidisciplinary team of scientists, veterinarians and industry professionals. Under her leadership, Loyal has advanced multiple clinical programs and helped establish a novel regulatory pathway focused on aging-related indications in veterinary medicine.Halioua emphasizes mentorship and the development of diverse teams, with women represented across scientific, technical and leadership roles within the company.2026 High Flyer Award Winner: Laura Gustafson, MBA - Senior Director, Consumer Brand Experience, U.S. Pet Health, Elanco Animal HealthLaura Gustafson is a senior marketing and commercial leader at Elanco Animal Health, where she leads integrated consumer, digital commerce and brand experience strategies across the U.S. pet health portfolio. She is recognized for applying data-driven, omnichannel marketing approaches within the regulatory and scientific framework of animal health. Gustafson is also known for her commitment to mentorship, supporting early-career professionals and fostering collaborative, high-performing teams.2026 Champion of Women in Animal Health Award Winner: Fabian Kausche, MS, DVM - Senior Executive Advisor and Board MemberFabian Kausche is the inaugural recipient of the Champion of Women in Animal Health Award, which honors individuals who demonstrate sustained commitment to mentoring, sponsoring and advocating for women’s advancement. Over a global career spanning more than three decades, he has held senior executive, advisory and board roles across animal health, consumer health and research organizations.Colleagues and mentees cite Kausche for consistently advocating for advancement opportunities and fostering inclusive leadership environments grounded in empathy and accountability.To see the list of nominees and learn more about the organization, visit www.featherinhercap.org . The nomination process will reopen in the final quarter of 2026 to celebrate outstanding women in Animal Health in 2027. Follow the Feather in Her Cap Association on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feather-in-her-cap-awards

