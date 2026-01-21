Jimi Hendrix’s Live At Woodstock Arrives as a KiTalbum Ahead of the 2026 NAMM Show

Jimi Hendrix Live At Woodstock KiTalbum

The legendary 1969 performance arrives as a collectible KiTalbum to be previewed at the 2026 NAMM Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most enduring moments in rock history enters a new chapter as the music industry gathers for the 2026 NAMM Show. Live At Woodstock, the legendary performance by Jimi Hendrix that closed the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, is now available as a KiTalbum for the first time ever, reintroduced through a collectible physical-digital format designed to be seen, heard, and held.Originally performed at 9 a.m. on August 18, 1969, Live At Woodstock captures Hendrix at a creative peak, leading his expanded band Gypsy Sun & Rainbows through a set that would become cultural shorthand for an era. The 16-track live album includes definitive performances of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and Hendrix’s genre-redefining interpretation of “Star Spangled Banner,” a moment that continues to echo across music, politics, and art.In conjunction with the 2026 NAMM Show, Jimi Hendrix: Live At Woodstock (KiTalbum Edition) will be shared with a curated group of creators and industry partners throughout NAMM week via the NAMM Creator Lounge & Suites. KiTbetter will gift a limited quantity of KiTalbums as a preview of the format, sparking conversations around music ownership, collectible releases, and the evolving relationship between artists, fans, and physical media.Now available worldwide, the KiTalbum transforms the historic live album into a tactile experience that unlocks a full digital world through the KiTplayer app on iOS and Android. Fans can listen to the live performance alongside behind-the-scenes film footage, archival photos, lyrics, credits, and other videos, including Live At Woodstock [A Second Look] and insights from legendary engineer Eddie Kramer.Released in association with Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and Sony Music's Legacy Recordings, the KiTalbum edition includes a custom-designed jewel box package, album art cards, collector cards, a Woodstock sticker, a ball chain, and an exclusively designed Dunlop guitar pick. Each element reinforces Hendrix’s legacy as both a sonic innovator and a guitarist whose influence continues to shape instrument-driven culture, making the release especially resonant within the NAMM community.Jimi Hendrix: Live At Woodstock (KiTalbum Edition) is available now at KiTbetter.com About KiTbetterKiTbetter, a subsidiary of South Korean music tech company Muzlive, is reshaping the future of music ownership through the KiTalbum, a patented physical-digital format that gives fans something to hold and artists a more direct, profitable way to share their work. Each KiTalbum combines premium packaging and collectible artwork with digital access to high-fidelity audio and video, as well as exclusive fan experiences via the KiTplayer app. Since releasing the first connected album in 2014, KiTbetter has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and holds multiple patents on its proprietary technology. Trusted by major labels, independent artists, and music lovers around the world, KiTalbums bridge the gap between the convenience of streaming and the emotional connection of physical media, returning music to something lasting.About Experience Hendrix L.L.C.Founded by James 'Al' Hendrix, Jimi's father, in 1995, Experience Hendrix, has been managed since its inception by the family members handpicked by Al during his tenure as Chairman. It is the official family company charged with managing the music, name, image and likeness of Jimi Hendrix. As a part of their daily operations, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix oversee Jimi's timeless legacy on a worldwide basis.

