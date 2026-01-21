DSV Broke Ground On New Arizona Regional Headquarters

DSV Mesa Groundbreaking Josh Summers, CEO, DSV Contract Logistics North America DSV Arizona groundbreaking speaking ceremony Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman

DSV Expands Presence in Arizona with New 950,000 Square Foot Facility Supporting Local Growth

Arizona is the perfect place to continue our own growth and forge connections that will shape the future of supply chain management across multiple industries.” — Josh Summers, CEO, DSV Contract Logistics North America

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSV – Global Transport and Logistics broke ground on its new Arizona regional headquarters in Mesa on Wednesday, January 21. The $14.5 million investment supports Arizona's high-growth industrial sectors with a 950,000 square foot facility that will serve as a hub for DSV customers and house all service offerings, including air, sea, and road transport, and contract logistics, including inventory management solutions, with plans to employ a maximum capacity of approximately 160 employees."We've watched Arizona's incredible growth in manufacturing and distribution, and we're building this facility to support that momentum," said Josh Summers, CEO, DSV Contract Logistics North America. "Arizona is the perfect place to continue our own growth and forge connections that will shape the future of supply chain management across multiple industries."The new regional headquarters represents a strategic expansion for DSV in the southwestern United States. The facility's location in Mesa provides close access to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, major transportation routes, and proximity to key semiconductor manufacturers, enhancing DSV's ability to serve semiconductor, consumer products, technology, and other industries in the region with specialized logistics solutions.“DSV’s investment in a new 950,000-square-foot facility in southeast Mesa is a major vote of confidence in our region’s growing role in the domestic semiconductor supply chain,” said Mesa Vice Mayor Scott Somers. “Mesa has made intentional investments in infrastructure and education to support the type of high-value job growth that DSV will bring to our community.”“The collaborative opportunities between DSV and Gateway open the door for increased transcontinental trade taking place within Greater Phoenix,” said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President and CEO Christine Mackay. “Situated within a major U.S. hub for advanced manufacturing with access to transportation connectivity around the globe, DSV is primed to grow hand-in-hand with Mesa and Greater Phoenix.”“Arizona’s rapid economic growth and leadership in advanced industries are driving our leadership as a premier logistics hub,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are excited DSV is expanding its Arizona presence with its new regional headquarters, showcasing our attractiveness for headquarters projects while strengthening our supply chain and supporting our thriving semiconductor industry.”The facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and sustainable design elements, including solar panels, reflecting DSV's commitment to operational excellence while reducing environmental impact. The consolidation of DSV's operations into this single location offers clients concentrated expertise and improved efficiency through a wide range of transport and logistics services under one roof. When completed in early 2027, it will serve as the company's key logistics hub for the southwestern United States.The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 9560 E. Pecos Rd. in Mesa. The event featured key executives from DSV, their customers, partners like Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Commerce Authority, and leaders from the City of Mesa.

