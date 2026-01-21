Traffic Advisory: Funeral of Officer Terry Bennett

Friday, January 23, 2026, funeral services for Officer Terry Bennett will take place in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Following the funeral service a procession will travel into D.C. and will end in Laurel, MD. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is advising commuters across the region to plan for rolling closures that will impact traffic in both D.C. and Prince George’s County.

The following roadways will have a rolling closure in conjunction with a funeral procession, expected to occur between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.:

Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway I-495/I-95 from Medical Center Drive to Forestville Road

Forestville Road from the Capital Beltway to the Suitland Parkway

Inbound Suitland Parkway from Forestville Road to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

South Capitol Street between the Douglass Bridge and E Street, SW

M Street, SW, from South Capitol Street to 3rd Street, SW

Delaware Avenue, SW from M Street to I Street, SW

I Street from 3rd Street to South Capitol Street, SW

Northbound DC-295 from Suitland Parkway to the Maryland state line

Eastbound I-695 ramp to Northbound DC-295

Northbound MD-295/B-W Parkway from the DC line to MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road

Westbound MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road from the B-W Parkway to Contee Road

Contee Road from MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road to US-1/Baltimore Avenue

Southbound US-1/Baltimore Avenue from Contee Road to the Maryland National Memorial Cemetery

Note that the timing of this procession is subject to change. For timely traffic information, please monitor: https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

MPD reminds motorists in the vicinity of these closures to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

MPD thanks our partners at Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the United States Park Police for their assistance in honoring the life of Officer Bennett.