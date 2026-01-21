Phoenix/Nashville Rock Outfit 'Arsenic Kitchen' Touches Down in Anaheim for 2026 NAMM Convention

Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen on Set Arsenic Kitchen performs their new EP live at The Nile Theater for Desert Grey Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arsenic Kitchen , the high-energy rock and metal fusion band splitting their roots between Phoenix, Arizona and Nashville, Tennessee, has arrived in Anaheim this week to attend the 2026 NAMM Show. Fresh off a momentum-building year, the band is hitting the convention floor to network with industry leaders, connect with gear manufacturers, and celebrate the vibrancy of the music products community.Riding the Wave of "The Recently Deceased" Arsenic Kitchen arrives in California following a highly productive period in their career. The band recently celebrated the release of their theatrical new EP, Handbook for the Recently Deceased, which dropped in late 2025.Known for a sound that fuses early 2000s Alternative nostalgia with the punch of modern Post-Hardcore, the group has been garnering attention for their cinematic approach to songwriting and visual identity. Their recent single, "Devil's Advocate," has been a standout track, accompanied by a music video that showcases the band's penchant for dark, theatrical storytelling—often drawing inspiration from macabre and pop-culture themes.With members Lucas Fulmer (vocals), Blake Miller (guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (drums) steering the ship, the band has spent the last few months engaging directly with fans through multi-camera livestreams and behind-the-scenes content, dissecting the albums that shaped their unique sonic identity.About The NAMM Show Held annually at the Anaheim Convention Center, The NAMM Show is the global crossroads of the music, sound, and entertainment technology industries. It is the world's largest trade-only event for the music products sector, drawing tens of thousands of professionals from over 120 countries.For artists like Arsenic Kitchen, NAMM represents the ultimate playground and meeting place. It is where tradition meets innovation, allowing musicians to test the latest gear, secure artist endorsements, and forge relationships with the brands that power their sound. The 2026 event, running exhibits from January 22–24, promises to be a hub of inspiration, featuring product launches, educational sessions, and networking opportunities that set the tone for the music industry's year ahead.About Arsenic Kitchen: Arsenic Kitchen is a Phoenix/Nashville-based band delivering a fusion of Alternative Rock and Post-Hardcore. With a reputation for theatrical, stadium-level energy and emotionally resonant lyrics, they bridge the gap between nostalgia and modern rock aggression.

