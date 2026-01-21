Magnolia Public Relations Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Client Boardies Apparel in Earnshaw's Kids Magazine

Founded in 2006, Magnolia Public Relations celebrates 20 successful years in business this year.

The age of AI means earned media and high quality content is even more valuable for visibility and trust, creating a welcome resurgence in interest for public relations services.” — Adrienne Dorsey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks 20 successful years in business for Magnolia Public Relations, a boutique PR agency focused on fashion, lifestyle, and family brands. Founded by Adrienne Dorsey in 2006, the Los Angeles and New York City-based agency has represented notable clients worldwide, securing press in top tier and niche media outlets. From children’s fashion to lifestyle experts to footwear, the agency has worked with several categories in the fashion and lifestyle realm, most recently adding industry experts and thought leaders to their client roster.

As the media continues to transform, Magnolia PR plans to further expand their clientele and offer comprehensive services, including media relations, influencer relations, strategic consulting, and an Artificial Intelligence-informed public relations approach. The age of AI means earned media and high quality content is even more valuable for visibility and trust, creating a welcome resurgence in interest for public relations services.

Magnolia PR has worked with up-and-coming and established apparel, lifestyle, and family brands and experts around the world, including Boardies Apparel, Momcozy, Finn + Emma, Livie & Luca, Leena Alsulaiman, FLATOUTbear, Roco Clothing, Nanducket, Parenting Pathfinders, Blue Francis, and Milledeux. Clients have been featured on the Today Show, In Style, People, Parents, Verywell Family, Goop, Apartment Therapy, Southern Living, Wall Street Journal, WWD, Forbes, Pregnancy & Newborn, Business Insider, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and more.

In the past two decades, Magnolia PR's mission has remained the same: building sustained brand awareness by connecting brands to their target media and audiences. Magnolia PR is currently accepting new clients in the lifestyle, family, and fashion categories. To learn more about Magnolia PR and their services, please visit www.magnoliapr.com or schedule a call at www.calendly.com/magnoliapr.

