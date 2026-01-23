Estate of Sean Harrison Files Civil Action Naming Centerstone of Florida and Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

Sean Harrison and Patricia Matejcek Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney Vanguard Injury Attorneys

The civil justice process exists to examine the facts and apply the law based on evidence and established legal standards” — Karina Perez Ilić

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Attorneys today announced that it represents Stephanie Harrison, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Sean Harrison, in connection with a civil action arising from the death of Sean Harrison. The lawsuit is pending in the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Hillsborough County, Florida, Civil Division, under Case No. 25-CA-001522.Court records reflect that on November 10, 2023, Sean Harrison, 55, and Patricia Matejcek, 62, were found deceased at a residence in Bradenton, Florida. Publicly available records further reflect that Thomas Matejcek was arrested in connection with the incident, and that criminal proceedings are pending in Manatee County.According to the civil complaint filed on behalf of the Estate of Sean Harrison, the action names Centerstone of Florida, Inc. and Central Florida Behavioral Health Network as defendants. The complaint asserts claims concerning matters described in the pleadings and seeks relief as provided by law.The defendants have denied liability, and the claims asserted in the complaint will be addressed through the judicial process. No findings of fact or liability have been made by the court.“The civil justice process exists to examine the facts and apply the law based on evidence and established legal standards,” said Karina Perez Ilić , Managing Attorney with Vanguard Attorneys.The Harrison family is grieving a profound loss and has requested privacy during this difficult time. To respect that request and to avoid further intrusion, all media inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to Vanguard Attorneys at 813-471-4444.About Vanguard AttorneysVanguard Attorneys, based in Tampa, Florida, is a respected personal injury law firm recognized for its dedicated advocacy on behalf of individuals and families across the state. The firm represents clients in a broad range of matters, including automobile and trucking accidents, motorcycle collisions, premises liability, and wrongful death injury claims Driven by a results-oriented approach and a comprehensive command of personal injury law, the firm’s attorneys apply innovative and strategic legal methods to achieve favorable outcomes for clients in even the most complex cases.Beyond its legal practice, Vanguard Attorneys remains deeply committed to the Tampa Bay community, actively supporting local initiatives and contributing to the region’s continued growth and vitality.Se habla español.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.