Jan 21, 2026 - The Natchez Democrat

Winnwood Forest Products will invest $2M to expand its sawmill at the Mississippi River Energy Complex in Adams County, adding 15 jobs and retaining 30 existing positions.

NATCHEZ — Following a brief, closed-session meeting with the Adams County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Natchez Inc. officials announced a significant expansion by Winnwood Forest Products at the Mississippi River Energy Complex.

The move marks another major investment in Adams County's growing industrial base, said Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ.

It was the first of two, positive industry announcements to come from Natchez Inc. following Tuesday's Board of Supervisors' meeting.

The expansion includes the purchase of 17 additional acres, a $2 million capital investment, the creation of 15 new jobs, and the retention of 30 existing jobs. The project will allow Winnwood Forestry Products to expand its sawmill operations and increase production capacity to meet growing market demand, he said.

This expansion reflects the strength of our industrial sites and the confidence that companies like Winnwood have in Adams County,” said Russ said. “Winnwood Forestry Products is a great example of how investment in site readiness and infrastructure translates into real job creation, payroll growth, and long-term economic stability for our community.”

Winnwood Forest Products’ expansion will enhance sawmill capabilities at the Mississippi River Energy Complex, a competitive location for value-added manufacturing and forest-products operations along the Mississippi River corridor, he said.

“We are excited to continue growing our operations in Adams County,” said Matthew Netterville, CEO of Winnwood Forest Products. “This investment allows us to expand our sawmill capabilities, improve efficiency, and create new jobs while retaining our skilled workforce. The support we’ve received locally has made this expansion possible, and we look forward to being part of this community for many years to come.”

“This expansion represents exactly the kind of growth we want to see in Adams County — existing employers reinvesting, creating jobs, and strengthening our tax base,” said Angela Hutchins, president of the Adams County Board of Supervisors. “Winnwood Forest Products has been a strong corporate partner, and we are proud to support their continued success at the Mississippi River Energy Complex.”

Natchez Inc. worked closely with Adams County leadership and Winnwood Forest Products to facilitate the land sale and support the company’s expansion plans, Russ said.

