Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on The Geneva, DC’s Largest-Ever Office-to-Residential Conversion
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 22 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join Post Brothers, Nuveen Green Capital, Mavik, DC Green Bank, and District officials to break ground on The Geneva, a transformative office-to-residential conversion that will deliver 532 new homes, including 60 permanently affordable units, marking the largest conversion project in the District’s history.
The project is supported through the District’s Housing in Downtown (HID) program, which uses a 20-year tax abatement to convert underutilized commercial space into residential housing. The Geneva will transform a 604,000-square-foot office building into a 15-story, LEED-certified residential property featuring 57,000 square feet of commercial space.
Since launching the HID program in 2024, the Bowser Administration has positioned DC as a national leader in office-to-residential conversions. Through a $41 million investment, the District estimates that HID will help deliver 6.7 million square feet of new residential use, or 8,400 new housing units. These conversions not only increase the Downtown housing supply but also stabilize the commercial office market, generate construction jobs, and attract new businesses, further strengthening DC’s economy.
When:
Thursday, January 22 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Matt Pestronk, President, Post Brothers
Alexandra Cooley, CEO & CIO, Nuveen Green Capital
Vik Uppal, Founder & CEO, Mavik
Brandi Colander, CEO, DC Green Bank
Where:
The Geneva
1875 Connecticut Avenue NW
*Closest Metro Station: Dupont Circle Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: Capital Bikeshare: 20th St & Florida Ave NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.