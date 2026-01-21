Job Posting: Defense Investigator - Legal Counsel for Indigents

This position is a remote position but may require travel. Starting salary for this position is $4659/month which is Step 1 in our pay scale.

Duties and Tasks

Criminal Defense Investigators play a vital role in the criminal justice system, and they are responsible for gathering evidence that can be used to support client's cases that can be used to develop a defense plan for the client. Criminal Defense Investigators provide support to agency Attorneys through the following tasks:

Collect evidence and conduct interviews to support the criminal defense attorney

Research laws, regulations, and legal precedents to determine implications for the case

Analyze evidence, including witness statements and physical evidence

Obtain records from law enforcement, private organizations and public agencies

Prepare investigative reports, including summaries of findings, conclusions, and recommendations

Monitor court proceedings to identify opportunities for the defense attorney to present relative information

Maintain an organized and secure database of evidence and case information

Investigate potential alibis and mitigating factors that can reduce client's sentences and penalties

Examine crime scenes

Testify in court

Collaborate with other criminal defense professionals, such as forensic scientists to develop strategies for defense cases

Serve subpoenas

Travel

Minimum Qualifications

High School diploma or equivalent with 2 years of experience -or- associate's degree in relevant field such as criminal justice, forensics, or other closely related field.

Valid state issued driver’s license

Excellent report writing and oral communications skills

Excellent organization and time management skills

Knowledge of criminal statues and Rules of Evidence in court procedures

Application Procedures

Required documents to be submitted:

Resume

Cover Letter with a brief summary that explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and preferred/minimum qualifications.

Three (3) professional references

College Transcript (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable)

Any applicable training certifications

View the entire job posting here: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3032156&PostingSeq=1