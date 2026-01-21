JC Talent Alkina Wins National Modeling Competition, Embracing Curiosity, Confidence, and Fearless Exploration

Alkina Morana enjoyed an all expenses paid trip and photoshoot to Miami, Florida.

John Casablancas International celebrates Alkina on her recent win for Maxim's national modeling competition.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Casablancas International proudly celebrates JC Talent Alkina on her recent win in Maxim’s Modeling competition, a nationwide campaign highlighting confidence, individuality, and modern star power.During her official interview, Alkina spoke candidly about her outlook on life and creativity, sharing, “I’m the kind of girl who likes to, you know, dip my feet in every water I can.” She added, “I love trying new things and experiencing everything.” Those words quickly resonated with audiences, capturing the curiosity, openness, and fearless energy that helped set her apart throughout the competition.Chosen from a large and competitive field, Alkina’s win reflects a growing shift in the industry—one that values authenticity and social media personality just as much as visual presence. Her ability to connect, explore new opportunities, and show up fully as herself made her a standout voice in last year’s modeling competition.“Alkina represents what today’s industry is truly looking for,” shared a representative from JCI. “Her willingness to explore, learn, and embrace every experience speaks volumes about her character and her potential. This recognition by Maxim is an exciting moment in her journey.”As the competition winner, Alkina steps into a broader national spotlight, opening the door to increased visibility, media opportunities, and brand collaborations. She will also judge the next Salty Mermaid Modeling Competition. More importantly, her story serves as inspiration for aspiring talent—proof that curiosity, confidence, and authenticity can take you far.John Casablancas International congratulates Alkina on this exciting achievement and looks forward to supporting her continued growth as she explores new paths in modeling, media, and beyond.About John Casablancas InternationalJohn Casablancas International is a global talent development organization dedicated to empowering individuals pursuing opportunities in modeling, acting, and personal branding. With decades of industry experience, JCI focuses on confidence-building, professional development, and real-world preparation for today’s entertainment and digital media landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.