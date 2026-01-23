Estate of Patricia Matejcek Files Civil Action Naming Centerstone of Florida & Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

Taylor McKnight, Partner - Swope, Rodante P.A. Swope, Rodante P.A. Patricia Matejcek and Sean Harrison

Our role is to represent the Estate in the civil proceedings now before the court. As with any pending case, the facts and legal issues will be addressed through the litigation process.” — Taylor McKnight - Partner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. today announced that it represents Krista Kale, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Matejcek, in connection with a civil action arising from the death of Ms. Matejcek. The lawsuit is pending in the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Hillsborough County, Florida , under Case No. 25-CA-001522.Court records reflect that on November 10, 2023, Patricia Matejcek, 62, and Sean Harrison Sr., 55, were found deceased at a residence in Bradenton, Florida. Publicly available records further reflect that Thomas Matejcek was arrested in connection with the incident, and that criminal proceedings are pending in Manatee County.According to the civil complaint filed in Hillsborough County, the Estate has asserted claims against Centerstone of Florida, Inc. and Central Florida Behavioral Health Network. The complaint alleges that these entities were involved in the management, placement, and oversight of individuals subject to court-ordered conditions and seeks relief as set forth in the pleadings.The allegations contained in the civil action are based on matters described in the complaint and related court filings. The defendants deny liability, and the claims will be resolved through the judicial process.“Our role is to represent the Estate in the civil proceedings now before the court,” said Taylor McKnight, a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A. “As with any pending case, the facts and legal issues will be addressed through the litigation process.”Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all media inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to Swope, Rodante P.A. at 813-273-0017.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Florida personal injury law firm founded in 1979 that specializes in insurance bad faith, car accident cases, medical malpractice , and product liability. The personal injury lawyers have a proven track record of winning verdicts and settlements against powerful opponents including auto insurance carriers, trucking companies, and other negligent parties.

