Fetch Pet Insurance’s 4th 101 Donations Campaign Raises $400K+ to Expand Free Veterinary Care with Project Street Vet

Pup at 2025 Giving Tuesday Event with Project Street Vet

Campaign draws more than 2,200 individual gifts and eight corporate partners; enables expansion into three new communities in 2026

This funding means we can show up in more places, serve more pets, and continue to deliver care with dignity, compassion, and respect.” — Dr. Kwane Stewart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Pet Insurance (“Fetch”) today announced that its 4th Annual 101 Donations Campaign raised $408,602 to support Project Street Vet, the nonprofit delivering free, non-judgmental veterinary care to pets whose families are experiencing homelessness or housing vulnerability.

The campaign was powered by more than 2,200 individual donors and contributions from corporate partners: AXIS Capital, Warburg Pincus, The Gwyn Initiative, Basepaws, Dog Standards, Knead, PRIDE+GROOM, and Kismet helping extend the reach of community generosity into measurable, on-the-ground impact.

Since launching in 2022, the Fetch 101 Donations Campaign has raised more $1.675 million, supporting free care for more than 7,500 pets across nearly a dozen communities.

With this year’s funding, Project Street Vet will expand into three new communities in 2026, further strengthening its growing national footprint and its ability to reach pet families who otherwise lack access to veterinary care.

“This campaign shows what’s possible when individuals, companies, and veterinary professionals come together around a shared commitment to care,” said Hilary Palotay, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fetch Pet Insurance. “This year’s results will directly translate into more pets receiving treatment, more families staying together, and more communities gaining access to care.”

“What began as a single veterinarian effort has become a national movement because of this kind of support,” said Dr. Kwane Stewart, Co-founder of Project Street Vet. “This funding means we can show up in more places, serve more pets, and continue to deliver care with dignity, compassion, and respect.”

Project Street Vet now operates in nearly a dozen communities across the United States, powered by a growing network of volunteer veterinarians, technicians, and local partners who deliver care directly where it is needed most.

The Fetch 101 Donations Campaign is part of Fetch’s broader commitment to improving access to care, strengthening animal welfare organizations, and supporting the bond between pets and their people.

For more information, visit fetchpet.com or projectstreetvet.org.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company helping pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives. As the most complete pet insurance in North America, Fetch Pet covers more types of injury and illness than other providers, offering up to 90% coverage on unexpected vet bills and 100% reimbursement on qualifying medications through Fetch Pet Rx.

Fetch Pet delivers personalized health insights with its patented Fetch Pet Health Forecast, helping pet parents take a proactive approach to their pet's care. And when it matters most, Fetch Pet offers fast and easy claims processing, so families can focus on care—not paperwork. Members also get access to Fetch Pet Health Perks, an exclusive marketplace offering over $1,500 in discounts on brands committed to the health and wellness of pets, from food to training.

Through a mission-driven approach, Fetch Pet is committed to helping the pets—and pet parents—who need it most. From donating over $8 million to shelter partners, to supporting pets impacted by natural disasters, to helping expand Project Street Vet from a one-city initiative to a presence in nine communities across the country. With innovative offerings like pre-existing condition coverage for adopted pets, 24/7 online vet access, and behavioral health support, Fetch Pet is redefining what it means to protect pets. Learn more at fetchpet.com.

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com.

About Project Street Vet

Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgmental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. The vision of Project Street Vet is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family.

Media Contacts

For Fetch Pet Insurance:

Hilary Palotay, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility • hilary.palotay@fetchpet.com

For Project Street Vet:

Danae Davis, Executive Director • danae@projectstreetvet.org

