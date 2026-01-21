Danny Silvertone Signs Distribution Agreement with Edgewater Music Group and The Orchard

Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone

Danny Silvertone enters a agreement with Edgewater Music Group and The Orchard (subsidiary of Sony Music ), providing him major-label infrastructure.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Danny Silvertone has officially inked a multi-year distribution agreement with Edgewater Music Group , a strategic partner of The Orchard (a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment). The deal is set to bolster Silvertone’s global reach, providing him with major-label infrastructure, marketing resources, and synchronization licensing opportunities.This partnership marks a pivotal shift for Silvertone, who has operated independently since 2021. Through a series of self-released singles and high-production visuals, he has amassed over one million streams and established a distinct "Dark Pop" aesthetic characterized by atmospheric production. Over the last 24 months, Silvertone has focused on expanding his regional touring footprint to build the foundation necessary for international scalability."This partnership is designed to scale Silvertone’s reach within global markets," a representative noted, highlighting the deal's focus on high-volume release cycles.Silvertone is currently in production on his next major body of work. Backed by the global network of The Orchard, the artist is preparing a full-length studio album slated for release in 2026.

