Nashville Businesses Urged to Prepare for Frozen Pipes as Major Winter Storm Approaches

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a major winter storm forecast for Middle Tennessee, Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) is urging Nashville-area businesses and property managers to take immediate steps to protect their buildings from frozen and burst pipes.

Frozen pipes are a predictable seasonal risk, but every cold snap still catches businesses off guard. Snow, freezing rain, and prolonged sub-freezing temperatures increase the likelihood of plumbing failures that can cause costly water damage and operational disruption.

“When temperatures drop this low in our area, it doesn’t take long for exposed or unheated pipes to freeze and fail,” said Michael Turner, General Manager of Commercial Restoration Company’s Nashville office. “We often see major damage from situations that could have been prevented with basic preparation and quick response.”

Commercial properties are especially vulnerable when areas are vacant, staffing is reduced, or plumbing runs through attics, crawlspaces, loading docks, or exterior walls. Pipes frequently burst not while frozen, but as they thaw, releasing water into walls, ceilings, and floors.

CRC recommends businesses take these steps to reduce risk:

• Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas

• Maintain consistent indoor temperatures, even overnight or in lightly occupied spaces

• Seal air leaks around doors, windows, and plumbing penetrations

• Drain and shut off unused water lines, including exterior spigots and seasonal systems

• Locate the main water shutoff valve and ensure staff know how to use it

• Create a cold-weather response plan to address frozen pipes quickly

“When a pipe bursts, every minute matters,” Turner added. “Knowing where your water shutoff valve is and how to use it can significantly limit the amount of damage before help arrives.”

CRC frequently responds to winter-related water damage, helping property managers and facility teams minimize disruption and restore affected properties.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company, LLC is a national provider of restoration and reconstruction services for commercial properties. The company supports businesses of all sizes and industries in preparing for and recovering from property damage caused by fire, water, storms, and other emergencies. With offices and teams located across the country, CRC combines local response with nationwide resources. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com.

