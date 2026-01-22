Dallas Businesses Urged to Prepare for Frozen Pipes and Ice Damage

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC) is urging Dallas-area businesses and property managers to take proactive steps to protect their facilities from frozen pipes, ice accumulation, and other winter-related property risks. Extreme cold and ice can disrupt operations, damage plumbing, and create costly property losses if buildings are unprepared.

Common winter risks for commercial properties include:

• Frozen or burst pipes in unheated or lightly used areas

• Ice accumulation causing roof, tree, or exterior damage

• Power outages affecting HVAC, water pumps, and safety systems

• High demand for plumbers, restoration teams, and other emergency services can slow response times

“Businesses in Texas still remember the widespread challenges caused by Winter Storm Uri,” said Melanie Winders, Managing Project Director for Commercial Restoration Company in Dallas. “This kind of freezing weather is not common for our region, and when it happens, emergency service providers like plumbers and restoration crews can quickly become hard to reach. Planning ahead and securing vendors now can make a big difference in limiting potential damage.”

CRC recommends businesses take the following practical steps to prepare:

• Insulate exposed pipes in unheated and exterior areas

• Maintain consistent indoor temperatures, even during off-hours or lightly used spaces

• Seal air leaks around doors, windows, and plumbing penetrations

• Drain and shut off unused water lines, including exterior spigots and seasonal systems

• Locate the main water shutoff valve and ensure staff know how to turn it off in case of an emergency

• Identify and secure emergency service vendors in advance, including plumbers and restoration providers

• Prepare for potential power outages by assessing vulnerable systems and backup options

• Create a cold-weather response plan so frozen pipes, ice, or water damage can be addressed quickly

“The difference between a minor incident and a major loss often comes down to planning,” Winders added. “Knowing your building systems, having a response plan, and confirming vendor availability ahead of time can save businesses significant time, expense, and operational disruption.”

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company, LLC is a national provider of restoration and reconstruction services for commercial properties. The company supports businesses of all sizes and industries in preparing for and recovering from property damage caused by fire, water, storms, and other emergencies. With offices and teams located across the country, CRC combines local response with nationwide resources. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

