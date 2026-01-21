Harrisburg University, Auditor General DeFoor & Members 1st Federal Credit Union Launch 13th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition

HARRISBURG, PA — Harrisburg University of Science & Technology (HU) Interim President, David Schankweiler; Pennsylvania Auditor General, Timothy L. DeFoor; and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Vice President of Marketing, Ryan Riley, today launched the 13th annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition. The competition’s theme is: “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”

Pennsylvania students in grades 9–12 are encouraged to submit a short essay, poem, or video about financial literacy. The competition coincides with Financial Literacy Month, which occurs every year in April. The student winners will be announced and publicly honored during the Closing Ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda on April 22, 2026.

“We are thrilled to host the 13th annual Financial Literacy competition,” said Harrisburg University Interim President, David Schankweiler. “It’s a tradition made possible through our continued partnership with the Pennsylvania Auditor General and Members 1st Federal Credit Union. We are excited once again to meet a new group of incredible students from across this great state! For the past 13 years, Pennsylvania students have brought us inspiring and heartfelt stories. Money management can be a hard-won lesson, and it is genuinely moving to see how these students turn curiosity, or even adversity, into new skills.”

This year, the competition prizes will be offered in a new format to better recognize each grade level. At the Closing Ceremony in April, the following winners will be announced:

One First Place ($1,500) award for each grade level (9–12).

One Honorable Mention ($500) award for each grade level (9–12).

One Grand Prize ($2,500) for the best overall entry.

Additionally, Harrisburg University will award a one-time, $1,000 scholarship to each student who submits a competition entry and then applies to and is accepted as a full-time student at HU.

The deadline for competition submissions is March 20, 2025. Students must submit their entry online at: HarrisburgU.edu/HUFinancialLiteracy.

This is the fifth year in which Pennsylvania’s Auditor General, Timothy DeFoor, has partnered with Harrisburg University on the Financial Literacy Competition. General DeFoor is also a 2015 graduate of Harrisburg University.

“I’m excited to be back at my alma mater to launch the 13th annual Financial Literacy Competition,” General DeFoor said. “One of the things this competition has shown me is how money-smart our students are. It’s clear that students want to learn about their own personal finances. They want to learn about credit, and they want to set themselves up for future finance success. I’m honored to be part of this impactful competition and grateful to collaborate with Harrisburg University and Members 1st. After meeting with the finalists over the years, I can confidently say that the future of Pennsylvania is in good hands.”

Ryan Riley, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Members 1st, added:

“At Members 1st, we believe financial literacy is foundational. It’s built on confidence, it creates opportunities, and it helps individuals make informed decisions and shape their future. This competition reflects a shared commitment to students facing real-world financial decisions, and comes at a critical moment as they enter adulthood. Helping people thrive financially is in the heart of what we do and who we are. In 2019, Members 1st aligned its financial literacy curriculum with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Since then, we’ve expanded our programs to reach schools, community partners, and organizations across the Commonwealth. Today, we continue to offer financial education and resources to our students, members, and businesses throughout our footprint. At its core, financial literacy isn’t really about money. It’s about agency. On behalf of Members 1st, thank you to Harrisburg University. We’re proud to be part of this collaboration and we, too, look forward to the ceremony in April.”

In 2025, more than 100 Pennsylvania students submitted essays, poems, and videos describing what financial literacy meant to them. Winners were selected by a panel of judges and announced at an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

For more information on the student competition, visit HarrisburgU.edu. To learn more about the Auditor General’s efforts to promote financial literacy, visit PAAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart. For more information about how Members 1st Federal Credit Union provides free financial literacy resources to their members, visit Members1st.org.

The deadline for competition submissions is March 20, 2025. Students must submit their entry online at: HarrisburgU.edu/HUFinancialLiteracy.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: April Hutcheson, Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov

Dan Wilhelm, Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, 717-901-5100×1724 or DWilhelm@HarrisburgU.edu

Courtney McFarland – Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 717-829-3776 or mcfarlandc@members1st.org