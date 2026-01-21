Art Works Celebrates 45 Years of Custom Commercial Signage for Bay Area Businesses, Schools, and Institutions

Trusted by businesses of all sizes. Commercial Custom Signs Custom Commercial Sign - Frank's Barber Shop, Campbell, CA Stain Glass Design and Repair Experts

A sign built to last says you're here to stay. Campbell's Art Works celebrates 45 years of custom craftsmanship.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Works, a Campbell-based art and signage studio, is proud to mark 45 years of creating custom commercial signage and murals for businesses, schools, and institutions throughout the Bay Area.

Founded in 1980 by artist John Espinola, Art Works has grown from a one-artist studio into a trusted creative partner for storefronts, campuses, and commercial properties across Silicon Valley. From hand-painted signs in the early 1980s to sleek, contemporary branding and large-scale murals today, the studio has helped generations of local organizations shape how they are seen in their communities.

"When I started Art Works in 1980, I couldn't imagine making a living any other way than by making art," said Espinola. "Forty-five years later, we're still here in Campbell, still working with local businesses and schools, and still excited about every new design challenge. The tools have evolved, but our goal hasn't changed: create signage and artwork that people are proud to see every day."

Handcrafted Signage for Businesses Built to Last

In an era of mass production and digital printing, Art Works continues to champion the value of handcrafted custom signage—a philosophy rooted in the belief that a sign says as much about a business as the business itself.

"A handcrafted custom sign tells your customers something important: that you care about quality, that you're invested in your community, and that you're here for the long haul," Espinola explained. "Signs built to last are for companies built to last. When you choose custom craftsmanship over cookie-cutter solutions, you're making a statement about who you are and what you stand for."

Art Works specializes in creating durable, site-specific signage using premium substrates including wood, High Density Urethane foam, and Aluminum Composite Material—materials chosen not just for their beauty, but for their longevity. Each sign is designed to withstand the elements while maintaining its visual impact for years, even decades.

"We've installed signs that are still looking great 20, 30 years later," Espinola noted. "That kind of durability isn't just about materials—it's about the care and expertise that goes into every detail of the design and installation. Our clients appreciate that their investment will continue to represent their brand with pride for years to come."

A Longtime Partner for Local Commercial Signage

Over four and a half decades, Art Works has built a portfolio that spans:

• Custom commercial storefront signs for independent retailers, restaurants, and service businesses

• Exterior and interior signage for offices, clinics, and commercial buildings

• School murals and mascot graphics that have become landmarks on local campuses

• Wayfinding and environmental graphics that help visitors navigate buildings and grounds

• Specialty work including stained glass, custom paintings, and boat lettering

Located in Campbell, California, Art Works serves clients throughout San Jose, the South Bay, and the broader Silicon Valley region, combining fine art training with practical experience in commercial signage and installations.

Connecting Craftsmanship with 2025 Branding Needs

As branding and signage trends move toward cleaner layouts, bold color, and highly legible designs, Art Works continues to refine its approach for today's commercial clients—while never sacrificing the artisan quality that sets handcrafted work apart.

"Businesses are competing for attention on busy streets and in complex buildings," Espinola said. "A sign has to be beautiful, but it also has to work hard—be readable from a distance, reflect the brand, and fit the architecture. Our clients appreciate that we bring an artist's eye and decades of local, real-world experience to every project."

The studio's professional but friendly, collaborative process is a hallmark of its work. Art Works partners closely with business owners, administrators, and property managers to ensure that each sign or mural not only looks good on paper, but also makes sense in the real environment where it will live.

"When you invest in custom signage, you're not just buying a product—you're partnering with craftspeople who understand that your sign is often the first impression customers have of your business," Espinola added. "That's a responsibility we take seriously."

Supporting the Bay Area Community Through Art and Design

In addition to commercial signage, Art Works is known for its bright, bold school murals, many featuring school mascots that have become beloved symbols on campuses throughout Northern California's Silicon Valley. These projects, along with community-oriented work for local organizations, reflect the studio's deep roots in the region.

"We've grown up with this community," Espinola noted. "Some of our early school clients now call us back when they move into new buildings or need updated signage. Being part of that ongoing story—and seeing our work woven into the everyday life of the Bay Area—is incredibly rewarding."

As Art Works celebrates its 45th year, the studio is welcoming new commercial projects from local businesses, schools, property managers, and institutions looking for thoughtful, site-specific signage and artwork that will stand the test of time.

About Art Works

Art Works is a Campbell, California–based studio specializing in custom handcrafted signs, commercial signage, murals, school murals, stained glass, paintings, and boat lettering. Founded in 1980 by artist John Espinola, who holds a BFA in painting, Art Works has painted exterior and interior murals throughout Northern California's Silicon Valley and has created custom signage for countless local businesses, schools, and institutions. The professional, knowledgeable, and friendly team at Art Works loves tackling design challenges and fostering an open, collaborative environment that leads to thoughtful, beautiful results on every project. With over 40 years of proven craftsmanship, Art Works believes that handcrafted custom signage built to last is for businesses built to last.

