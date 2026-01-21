HIP Video Promo Presents: Denise Marsa premieres new music video 'HOLE (Until Dawn Remix)' on BuzzMusic

Denise Marsa's Latest Remix Offers Light in Dark Times

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last 18 months, award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur Denise Marsa has blazed her own trail in the dance music scene with impressive finesse, proving that it’s never too late to pivot, reinvent, and rise. Seeing herself as a conduit for music, Marsa thrives on spontaneous inspiration, pulling from threads of her life to establish a sound that evolves alongside everything that has shaped her. Marsa has continuously refined her signature style of “pop with purpose,” collaborating across continents and genres before eventually partnering with a UK remix team that seems to hold a magic wand, turning her wildest sonic dreams into reality time and time again.

Following seven consecutive Top Ten UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart hits, these connoisseurs of speaker-rattling gems have hit their stride and show no signs of slowing down. “HOLE (Until Dawn Remix)” aims to be their eighth, with additional remixes from the upcoming album RISK + HEAL already in the works. “Every remix is a new turn in our creative process,” says Marsa. “We’re building bridges between storytelling and the dance floor between emotion and euphoria.” Together, they deliver music that seamlessly bridges emotion and energy for a world that feels like it is literally crumbling to pieces, offering a timely reminder that healing, connection, and joy can be found.

In a world that often feels like it’s spiraling into madness, it’s easy to fall into the trenches of hopelessness; to believe that nothing will ever get better. When that uncertainty and shock start to creep in, Marsa turns to music to cope, and this time, she’s inviting everyone along. Powered by the irresistible, club-ready energy of her UK remix and promotion team, Jim Sullivan and Craig Jones, “HOLE (Until Dawn Remix)” bursts with resilience and hope, a megaphone-strength call to escape into a world of ringing guitar strums, buoyant synths, shuffling beats, and sunlit sentiment. It’s the kind of song that feels like throwing open the curtains and letting the light rush in, like flinging open the windows on “the train to freedom” and breathing deep. Its swift, cinematic rhythm bounces pulses with resolve, as if to say, “I know what you’ve been through, come with me.” In an age of relentless bad news, this infectious remix offers exactly what the human family needs: a rare moment of connection, an extension of recognition, and a heartfelt invitation to link arms, let go, and “dance through the pain.”

Walking through the doors of the iconic Music Inn, the oldest music store in Manhattan, feels like entering the gates of musical heaven: a warm, fantastical haven strung with instruments, lined with records, and buzzing with the creative energy of the past, present, and future. Marsa leads the grand tour, and those searching for “a hole to crawl in” need only slip down the stairs of the West Village landmark to discover a wonderland hidden beneath the concrete. In this special place, musicians, friends, family, and supporters gather from around the world to share soft smiles, joyful improvisations, and “a little peace of mind.” Playing in these hallowed halls alongside staff members and owner Jeff Slatnick, her first NYC guitarist, Frank (Francis) Bosco, and her niece, Stephanie Colorado, Marsa captures the natural grit and enduring spirit of the music industry and the creative spirits who keep it fiercely alive. As the world grows more daunting each day, the “HOLE (Until Dawn Remix)” music video serves as a salve, amplifying the ultimate simple truth: wherever there’s music, relief is not far behind.

