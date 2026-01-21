Attorney General Dan Rayfield Meets Providers at OHSU Amid Federal Uncertainty

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield visited Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) today to meet with leaders and medical providers on a host of topics, including research funding, women’s reproductive health and gender affirming care. The visit highlights the real-world consequences of federal policy changes that could restrict access to these essential health services.

“Patients and families should be the ones making decisions about their own health care,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “When access is threatened – people’s lives and well-being are on the line. Visiting OHSU today and meeting the team providing this care – we saw firsthand how the federal threats put patients at risk.”

During the visit, Attorney General Rayfield visited the new Vista Pavilion, learning about the opportunities to advance cancer care and research, toured the Center for Women’s Health, and spoke with the physicians and staff providing gender affirming care. The discussions focused on the challenges OHSU is facing as seeks to advance groundbreaking research and deliver high quality care, as well as patient impacts amidst federal uncertainty. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey was also there for today’s visit, in town for tonight’s multistate attorneys general town hall at Revolution Hall.

“We appreciate Attorney General Dan Rayfield and the Oregon Department of Justice for their efforts to help OHSU’s people, including researchers, learners, clinicians, staff members and the patients we serve,” said Nathan R. Selden, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the OHSU School of Medicine. “We were grateful to host Attorney General Rayfield to give him a closer look at the critical work happening across OHSU’s core missions. The Oregon Department of Justice has provided vital support to protecting resources for research, education, and patient access to essential health care.”

The visit underscores Oregon’s commitment to protecting access to health care, including gender-affirming care abortion services, and research. Oregon is leading a multistate lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) challenging federal policies that would condition funding on restrictions that threaten these programs. Through these legal efforts, Oregon is protecting funding for hospitals, health centers, and universities, ensuring that providers can continue delivering care without interference.