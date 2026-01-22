The Closers Playbook Expands Access to Remote Sales Careers With Launch of Licensing Masterclass Bundle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Closers Playbook has announced the launch of its Licensing Masterclass Bundle, a new entry-level training initiative designed to help aspiring sales professionals obtain their life insurance license and position themselves for remote sales opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry.Developed as part of The Closers Playbook broader sales education ecosystem, the program introduces a structured pathway for individuals seeking flexibility, scalability, and long-term career growth in remote insurance sales.Expanding Access to Remote Sales OpportunitiesThe Licensing Masterclass Bundle was created in response to growing demand from individuals interested in remote sales careers but uncertain about licensing requirements, onboarding timelines, or agency alignment. The program combines licensing preparation with foundational sales education, bridging the gap between certification and real-world production.Early Performance Indicators and Reported OutcomesAccording to internal data shared by the company, agents operating within The Closers Playbook ecosystem have demonstrated accelerated ramp-up timelines compared to traditional onboarding models. Multiple agents have reported five-figure production weeks shortly after entering live sales environments.Reported outcomes include a newly licensed agent generating approximately $13,000 in a single week, alongside others consistently producing $15,000 or more. While individual results vary based on effort, experience, and execution, company leadership attributes early traction to structured frameworks and systemized workflows.A Systems-Driven Approach to Sales TrainingUnlike conventional sales programs that rely heavily on motivation or improvisation, The Closers Playbook emphasizes operational consistency. Training incorporates sales psychology, structured call flows, objection-handling frameworks, and modern automation tools designed to reduce guesswork and improve execution standards.Additional details about the company’s methodology are available through The Closers Playbook platform A Broker-Based Model Designed for FlexibilityThe company operates under a broker-based model that allows agents to work across multiple insurance carriers rather than being limited to a single captive provider. This structure enables agents to retain ownership of their book of business while offering clients a wider range of solutions.Founder Perspective and Long-Term VisionThe Closers Playbook was founded by Devery “Dmack” Green with a focus on transparency, ethical selling, and repeatable systems designed to support long-term performance in remote sales environments.“Our focus has always been on removing uncertainty from the sales process by giving people clear systems, ethical standards, and repeatable execution,” said Green. “The Licensing Masterclass Bundle creates a practical entry point into remote sales for individuals who want structure, accountability, and long-term opportunity.”For professional updates and insights, check him out here.A Structured Entry Point Into a Broader EcosystemCompany representatives emphasize that the Licensing Masterclass Bundle is not intended to function as a standalone product. Instead, it serves as an on-ramp into a broader training and systems environment where licensed agents can connect with agency builders actively scaling remote sales teams.Learn more about the Licensing Masterclass Bundle through The Closers Playbook.Website: https://closersplaybook.net/

