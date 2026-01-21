Gov. McMaster Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2026-02 declaring a State of Emergency in preparation for a winter storm system expected to impact the state beginning Saturday and continuing through the weekend, possibly into Monday. The governor's order activates the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to quickly mobilize resources, allows the state National Guard to activate personnel and prepare equipment for deployment, and allows state and local emergency management officials to begin coordinating response efforts. In addition, the order suspends certain rules and regulations for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles in order to expedite the transportation of emergency response resources.

“South Carolinians should remain aware of local forecasts and take appropriate precautions ahead of this weekend's storm, as winter weather can change quickly and create hazardous conditions with little notice,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Preparations are already underway by state agencies, and this State of Emergency ensures Team South Carolina is ready to respond and support communities as conditions develop."

Forecasters report a mix of sleet, ice, and snow, along with freezing temperatures, which is expected to create hazardous travel conditions and impact utilities across portions of the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is working closely with state and local partners, including the National Weather Service, to monitor conditions. Officials urge residents to follow trusted sources for accurate, up-to-date weather information.

Residents are encouraged to:

Monitor forecasts from your local National Weather Service office.

Keep an emergency supply kit for your home and vehicle stocked with essentials, including water, food, medications, flashlights, and batteries.

Follow safety tips when using alternative heating appliances.

Check on neighbors, especially older adults and those who may need assistance.

Bring pets indoors, ensure they have warm shelter, and keep them safe from freezing temperatures.

Stay off the roads during periods of freezing temperatures and precipitation. Be aware that bridges and overpasses ice before other roads.

If you must travel, use extreme caution, slow down, and avoid sudden braking or turns. Additionally, ensure your cell phone is charged and let someone know where you are going, what your travel route is, and when you expect to arrive.

For more winter weather preparedness tips and safety information, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s Winter Weather Guide.