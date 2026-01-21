Governor Stein Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

Today Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepares for the impacts of a major winter storm. On Thursday, January 22, at 11:15 a.m., Governor Stein will hold a media briefing to provide updates on the status of storm preparations. He will be joined by NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson, and NC National Guard Major General Todd Hunt.

“A winter storm is approaching, and now is the time to prepare,” said Governor Stein. “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out. I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The State Emergency Response Team has been activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday morning to assist affected communities with any response needs. In preparation for the winter storm:

NCDOT crews and contractors have been busy over the past few days pre-treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with brine, restocking salt supplies, and making sure equipment is ready to respond to the storm and its aftermath. That work will continue as we monitor the storm’s expected arrival, and we thank the hundreds of NCDOT employees and contractors who are involved in pre-storm preparations. From the mountains to the coast, NCDOT crews are making arrangements to work around the clock through the weekend to respond to the winter weather.

With concurrence from the Council of State, the Governor directed the waiver of certain transportation regulations for vehicles supporting emergency response efforts across the state. This action allows for better coordination of response efforts.

“The State Emergency Response Team is working closely with local partners statewide – as well as with state agencies, the private sector, and nonprofit and volunteer agencies – to ensure that needed resources are provided to support impacted communities,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. "Between now and Friday evening, North Carolinians need to finish preparations at home, and travel should be limited or paused, if possible, this weekend as conditions are expected to deteriorate across the state.”

“From the mountains to the coast, our crews are already out brining roads and bridges ahead of the winter storm," said NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. "We’re asking everyone to do their part to prepare now and avoid travel once the storm hits so crews can safely clear the roads.”

Roadway conditions are expected to deteriorate early Saturday and could remain hazardous for several days after the storm due to the sustained subfreezing temperatures that are expected throughout the next week. While uncertainty remains, confidence is increasing that an impactful winter storm will bring a mix of precipitation to much of the state over the weekend. Impacts will likely linger into next week as dangerously cold wind chills and snowpack/ice accumulation may linger through next week.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.

Click here to read Governor Stein's executive order.