Direct Recruiters’ Norman Volsky Featured in Health Payer Specialist on Top Insurance Workplace Trends for 2026

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), a Starfish Partners company, announced that Norman Volsky, Managing Partner, was featured in Health Payer Specialist’s article, “The Top Insurance Workplace Trends for 2026.” The article highlights key workforce shifts expected to shape the insurance industry in the year ahead, drawing insights from leading experts across human resources, legal, and executive leadership.

In the feature, Norman shared perspective on the evolving role of artificial intelligence within insurance organizations, emphasizing the need for more structured and responsible deployment. As insurers increasingly rely on AI for claims processing, customer interactions, and internal workflows, Volsky noted that organizations must implement clear policies and checks to reduce risk and liability.

“There will be policies and checks and balances to minimize the amount of liability companies have from using AI,” Noman said, underscoring the growing responsibility placed on employees to vet, proofread, and validate AI-supported work before making sensitive submissions.

The article also explores how AI is influencing talent acquisition, return-to-office strategies, employee engagement, and benefits cost-sharing—critical issues facing insurance employers and professionals as they enter 2026. Norman’s contribution reflects his deep experience advising insurance organizations on leadership and workforce strategy amid rapid technological and regulatory change.

Health Payer Specialist is a trusted industry publication serving senior executives across health insurance and managed care, offering in-depth reporting and analysis on payer operations, policy, and workforce trends.

Full article here (login require): https://www.healthpayerspecialist.com/lead/enroll/5056864/707654?from=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthpayerspecialist.com%2Fc%2F5056864%2F707654

