Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) to Bridge 2.5 Million U.S. Producers with World Liberty Financials' USD1 Ecosystem

Made in USA Inc. (USDW) launches Veritize™ Wrapper to provide on-chain origin verification for the USD1 stablecoin, securing 2.5 million U.S. producers.

By onboarding 2.5 million producers, we are giving the USD1 stablecoin the industrial backing it needs to become the primary financial rail for a reshored and verified American economy.” — Adam Reiser, CEO of Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW)

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW), a leading 27-year veteran in federal supply chain certification (CAGE: 8JSY1), today announced its strategic mobilization to onboard 2.5 million American farms and producers into the emerging digital economy.

The company is deploying its proprietary Veritize™ technology to serve as a "Verification Oracle" for the USD1 stablecoin, recently launched by World Liberty Financial.

As the "America First" mission shifts toward on-chain transparency, USDW is providing the critical infrastructure to ensure that Real-World Assets (RWA)—ranging from agricultural output to reshored manufacturing—carry a verified digital "Proof of Origin."

The Veritize™ Wrapper: A New Standard for USD1. The Veritize™ Wrapper allows USD1 users to attach Made in USA Certified® metadata directly to their transactions. This "Verified Dollar" infrastructure enables:

Automated Trade Enforcement: Point-of-sale verification that automates tariff compliance and prevents foreign transshipment fraud.

MAHA Supply Chain Security: 100% transparency for domestic food production, protecting American farmers from mislabeled foreign imports.

Institutional Accountability: As a public-reporting entity, USDW provides the SEC-grade auditing required for the mass adoption of the Liberty ecosystem.

"By registering 2.5 million producers, we are giving the USD1 stablecoin the industrial backing it needs to become the primary financial rail for the reshored American economy," stated Adam Reiser, CEO of Made in USA Inc.

Empowering Transparency in Food Supply Chains

