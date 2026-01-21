HIP Video Promo Presents: The Tennessee Werewolves premiere all new music video "Rise Up" on Music-News.com

The Tennessee Werewolves Fought Back from Hell In Brand New Single "Rise Up"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee Werewolves are built on heavy riffs, aggressive energy, and a sound that refuses to stay in one lane. Creating with total freedom, the Werewolves write without rules, limits, or expectations. With the addition of second lead vocalist Chris Wingo, the band is pushing to new extremes on every release, fueling an ever-evolving, ferocious sound.

There’s no better time to join the Wolf Pack than now, because this is nu metal forged by fire—a full-scale rebirth about to be unleashed.

Just about a year ago, on the surface, things appeared to be sailing smoothly for The Tennessee Werewolves—they were active in the music scene, opening for Puddle of Mudd, Trapt, Tommy Vext, The Marshall Tucker Band, L.A. Guns, and more. But behind the scenes, Angel Mary’s battle with addiction and the abuse of prescribed Adderall was consuming her until it all came crashing down.

A devastating overdose turned everything upside down, and her bandmates fought to get her the best medical care, all while she struggled to form basic sentences and even recognize the people by her side. During that fight, Rob Caggiano of Volbeat—an ally, contributor, and more like family to the band—helped turn Angel’s story into action by connecting her with Marilyn Manson’s sponsor, who quickly linked her to the MusiCares Foundation for support and recovery resources. Her bandmates stayed beside her through it all, reading get-well cards from fans and messages of support from across the music world. One came from Vince Neil and his long-time girlfriend, Rain Hannah, who wrote: “YOU ARE THE BRAVEST Person We Know. You’re going to come out of this stronger than ever.”

Miraculously, Angel made a full recovery and entered the rehab program MusiCares arranged for her at The Ranch. Now one year sober, she returns with a renewed sense of fearlessness and purpose. As TTW put it best, “Rise Up is Angel’s comeback from hell.” It is both a reflection of what they’ve survived and a call to action for anyone fighting their way forward. With Angel's brutal guitar riffs, relentless energy, and Chris Wingo’s battle-cry voice colliding with Angel’s melody, The Tennessee Werewolves are louder, sharper, and more dangerous than ever. Having just gone through hell and back, “Rise Up” not only speaks to the recent challenges they’ve endured personally and professionally, but also extends a rallying call for listeners everywhere to take one simple, electrified phrase to heart and become exactly who they’re meant to be—whether that means helping someone in need, breaking destructive cycles, or simply daring to be heard. Charged with grit, passion, and power, it’s the kind of toe-curling, face-melting wake-up call that positions the Tennessee Werewolves as a formidable force in the metal realm—loud, defiant, and hungry, burning their fear to ash with each searing note.

The “Rise Up” music video is where The Tennessee Werewolves truly flex their renewed creative muscles, unveiling an enthralling visual aesthetic that mirrors the raw, dramatic atmosphere of their new era. The world they build stretches the limits of the imagination, unfolding like a mystical, dystopian wonderland—shrouded in darkness, sealed in ice, and howling with billowing storms. At its helm is the snout of a snarling wolf, led by a pair of piercing red eyes, powering a steam train that seems to travel for thousands, if not millions, of miles. From Australia to Ireland to Japan—people across the globe are boarding this train to freedom without looking back. Where it’s headed is up to the viewer. What’s certain, however, is that tension hangs thick in the air, a gut-wrenching, chilling sense that the wind has shifted, and the revolution has arrived.

