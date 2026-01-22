Charcuterie Artisans Solidifies Position as Largest U.S. Charcuterie Manufacturer Following Acquisition of La Quercia

Charcuterie Artisans brands: Creminelli, Daniele, Del Duca and La Quercia La Quercia Cured Meats

The acquisition of La Quercia is a natural fit for us. Their dedication to craft, quality, and traditional curing beautifully complements the heritage behind Creminelli, Daniele, and Del Duca.” — Jeff Tripician, CEO of Charcuterie Artisans

NORWALK, IA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charcuterie Artisans—the parent company of Creminelli, Daniele, and Del Duca—today announced the acquisition of La Quercia Cured Meats, a renowned pioneer in heritage-driven craftsmanship of American-made prosciutto. With this addition, Charcuterie Artisans expands its portfolio of premium domestic charcuterie and deepens its commitment to honoring Old World techniques while increasing production capacity for the U.S. marketplace.

The acquisition includes La Quercia’s Norwalk, Iowa, production facility and its full portfolio of award-winning products. Charcuterie Artisans will invest in the brand, the plant, and the team to ensure continued excellence and long-term growth.

“La Quercia has always been rooted in craftsmanship, respect for farmers, and an unwavering commitment to quality,” said Jason Golly, CEO of Lynch Family Companies, former parent company of the La Quercia brand. “We are proud to see the brand join a company that shares those same values. Charcuterie Artisans understands the importance of preserving tradition while investing in the future and we are confident in the continued success of La Quercia under their stewardship.”

As part of its commitment to honoring La Quercia’s legacy, Charcuterie Artisans has asked the dedicated employees at La Quercia to remain with the company and will continue working closely with the Lynch family and Premium Iowa Pork to maintain the high-quality U.S. pork supply the brand is known for.

“The acquisition of La Quercia is a natural fit for us,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Charcuterie Artisans. “Their unwavering dedication to craft, quality, and the art of slow traditional curing, beautifully complements the heritage behind Creminelli, Daniele, and Del Duca. Founders Herb and Kathy Eckhouse believed that the food we eat can delight us each day—a belief that deeply aligns with our mission to preserve and elevate authentic charcuterie for future generations.”

Following the acquisition, Charcuterie Artisans plans a strategic modernization of the Norwalk, Iowa, facility, expanding its capacity by 50% and dedicating the facility exclusively to prosciutto production, reinforcing its leadership in premium domestic charcuterie.

With more than 660,000 square feet of production space across three sites in Rhode Island, Utah, and Iowa, Charcuterie Artisans is uniquely positioned to expand capacity, to fuel innovation, and to strengthen customer partnerships. Together, La Quercia, Creminelli, Daniele, and Del Duca will continue to deliver the craftsmanship, heritage, and exceptional eating experiences that define premium Italian-style meats in the U.S.

About Charcuterie Artisans

Charcuterie Artisans is a leading provider of premium specialty charcuterie. The company primarily goes to market under the “Creminelli Fine Meats,” “Daniele,” “Del Duca,” and most recently “La Quercia” brands and can be found in leading retailers and food service outlets throughout North America. In addition, the company provides private-label and contract manufacturing for many leading national customers. With roots extending back to 1945, Charcuterie Artisans has a long history of developing and producing innovative, on-trend artisanal meats. The company is headquartered in Mapleville, RI, and employs over 700 team members across 660,000 square feet of USDA-regulated manufacturing space across its three manufacturing locations in Mapleville, RI, Salt Lake City, UT, and now Norwalk, IA. To learn more, please visit www.charcuterie.com.

About La Quercia Cured Meats

Founded in 2005 in Norwalk, IA, La Quercia is known for its award-winning prosciutto and artisanal cured meats crafted with humanely pork and traditional Italian techniques. The brand is celebrated for elevating American-made charcuterie through craftsmanship, transparency, and a deep respect for ingredients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.