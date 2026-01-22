iPost’s Email Expert Andrew Kordek to Present 'Kick A$$ Email Marketing' Session at Casino Marketing Boot Camp

iPost is a leading enterprise email and marketing automation platform built for highly regulated and data-sensitive industries such as gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and financial services.

iPost announces Andrew Kordek will lead a featured session on "Kick A$$ Email Marketing" at the upcoming Casino Marketing Boot Camp in New Orleans.

Email marketing remains the most effective channel for player development, engagement, & loyalty in the casino industry. Today's players expect personalized experiences beyond generic promotions.” — Andrew Kordek, CMO iPost

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iPost announces that renowned email marketing expert Andrew Kordek will lead a featured session on "Kick A$$ Email Marketing" at the upcoming Casino Marketing Boot Camp , scheduled for March 16-18, 2026, at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter in New Orleans.Kordek, CMO of iPost - the premier email marketing platform designed for the casino and gaming industry - and a highly regarded thought leader with more than 26 years of experience in email marketing, brings unparalleled expertise to the casino marketing industry. Previously recognized as one of the top five global email marketing influencers, Kordek has worked on some of the largest and most complex email programs worldwide, helping brands and properties alike maximize email ROI through data-driven strategies."Email marketing remains the most effective channel for player development, engagement, and loyalty in the casino industry," said Kordek. "Today's players expect personalized experiences that go beyond generic promotions. I'm excited to share actionable strategies that casino marketers can implement immediately to drive measurable results."The three-day Casino Marketing Boot Camp offers an unparalleled, single-track focus on interactive learning, specifically designed for regional casino marketers and executives looking to sharpen their skills and drive growth. The carefully curated program features industry-leading speakers, personalized sessions, and hands-on learning experiences that participants can apply directly to their marketing efforts.Why This Boot Camp Stands Out:● Expert-Led Sessions: Learn from industry veterans like Andrew Kordek, who bring decades of real-world experience● Interactive Format: Small group settings enable meaningful conversations and networking opportunities● Actionable Content: Walk away with strategies you can implement immediately● Inspiring Location: New Orleans provides a vibrant backdrop that fuels creativity and innovation"Casino Marketing Boot Camp isn't just another marketing event; it's a carefully curated experience designed to equip regional casino marketers with actionable insights and skills they can immediately use," said Julia Carcamo, founder of Casino Marketing Boot Camp and J Carcamo Associates.Take advantage of early bird pricing by registering before January 26th, 2026, at https://casinomarketingbootcamp.com/casino-marketing-training-in-new-orleans-2026/ ABOUT iPostiPost is the premier email marketing platform for the casino and gaming industry. The company serves over 100 leading gaming properties including DraftKings at Casino Queens, Potawatomi, The Queen, Mohegan Sun, Nisqually Red Wind, Bally’s, Delaware North and Parq Casino, delivering specialized marketing solutions that drive player engagement and maximize player reinvestment.iPost has established itself as the industry standard for gaming-focused email marketing technology. The platform's proprietary approach uses Player ID as the primary identifier, solving critical operational challenges that generic email service providers cannot address for gaming operators.Core Platform Capabilities: iPost's comprehensive platform enables casino marketing teams to execute core offer mailers, event mailings, advanced offer proofing, and other hotel and property operational emails.Industry Leadership: The company continues to innovate at the forefront of casino marketing technology, developing solutions that allow gaming operators to scale personalized communications while maintaining the high-touch experience that drives player loyalty and increases wallet share.Company Information: For more information about iPost's casino email marketing solutions, visit ipost.com/email-solutions/casino.ABOUT Casino Marketing Boot CampCasino Marketing Boot Camp is a production of J Carcamo Associates, offering specialized marketing training programs designed exclusively for the casino industry. The company produces multiple regional boot camps annually, focusing on player development, loyalty marketing, direct marketing, planning and strategy, and comprehensive marketing training.For more information or to register, visit https://casinomarketingbootcamp.com/casino-marketing-training-in-new-orleans-2026/ or call (504) 309-5653.

