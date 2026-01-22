Televero Behavioral Health Grows Nationwide Footprint, Now Serving Patients in 21 U.S. States

Televero Behavioral Health Televero Behavioral Health is now serving 21 states nationwide

Driven by data and outcomes, Televero expands access to personalized, measurement-based behavioral health care across the country.

We won’t stop at 97% satisfaction. We are relentlessly focused on closing that final gap. Our goal is 100%—in access, in accountability, in outcomes.” — Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Behavioral Health announced a major milestone in its national growth strategy: expansion into its 21st state. As the organization deepens its presence across the country, the mission remains the same—every patient, every session, counts.

With this latest expansion, Televero strengthens its ability to deliver the highest level of evidence-based mental health care to more patients in more communities. Known for its focus on measurement-informed care, Televero combines clinical expertise, people, process, and technology to accelerate access and improve outcomes at scale.

Televero’s emphasis on measurement-based care is supported by a growing body of peer-reviewed research demonstrating that systematic symptom tracking improves mental health outcomes and routinely collecting patient-reported symptom data—and using it during clinical encounters—significantly improves treatment effectiveness compared to usual care.

“We’ve always believed that data should inform clinical decisions—especially in healthcare,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. “We’re not just growing to grow. We’re expanding our measurement capabilities so we can get patients the right care faster, and improve lives in every state we serve.”

The company’s approach is rooted in measurable outcomes and supported by a systematized care model that leverages AI, streamlined care coordination, and real-time clinical data. With 97% patient satisfaction across its existing markets and 84% patient improvement by first behavioral assessment follow-up, Televero is setting the bar high—while continuing to aim even higher.

“We won’t stop at 97% satisfaction,” added Wolf. “We are relentlessly focused on closing that final gap. Our goal is 100%—in access, in accountability, in outcomes.”

Televero's model proves that individualized behavioral health care gets patients better, faster. By using precision data and patient feedback, the organization personalizes care plans, prioritizes early relief, and ensures that every session delivers value.

“Our biggest strength is that we don’t accept the limits the system has learned to live with,” said Wolf. “Much of behavioral health has normalized a certain level of outcome and called it success. We don’t. We believe patients deserve more, and we operate as if better is possible.”

As 2026 unfolds, Televero remains committed to scaling responsibly, driving innovation in virtual mental health care, and setting new standards for what great care looks like—one session at a time.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider delivering accessible, high-quality mental health care across the United States. With a focus on patient outcomes, clinical excellence, and compassionate service, Televero is transforming how individuals experience behavioral health support. Leveraging innovative technology, efficient care coordination, and a growing nationwide network of licensed providers, Televero ensures timely, evidence-based treatment in every market it serves. Now active in 21 states and continuing to expand, Televero remains committed to measurement-based care and eliminating barriers to behavioral health access.

