Governor Abbott Calls On CFISD To Sever Ties With CAIR-Sponsored Islamic Games

TEXAS, January 21 - January 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD) regarding the New Jersey Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' (CAIR NJ) sponsorship of the 2026 Houston Islamic Games taking place ​at taxpayer-funded facilities.

"It has come to my attention that Bridgeland High School intends to offer public school facilities to host the 2026 Houston Islamic Games," reads the letter. "Be aware I recently designated 'the Muslim Brotherhood and its successor organization CAIR' as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under state law. You cannot invite such dangers through the front doors of our schools. Texans deserve immediate action to curb the spread of Islamic extremism, and public facilities funded by their tax dollars will not be utilized to host terrorist related groups."

At the direction of the Governor, CFISD must immediately preserve all records and communications concerning this event and confirm with the Office of the Governor within seven days that any negotiations or agreements for the event are terminated. Should CFISD fail to comply, the Governor will direct the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to immediately seize and uncover any communications district employees may have regarding CAIR, any attempts to conceal CAIR’s involvement, and any agreements or financial statements related to the proposed event. TEA will immediately refer its findings to the Texas Attorney General to pursue legal action.

Read the Governor's letter here.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, including: