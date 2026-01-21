Governor Abbott Appoints Gohlke, Swanson To Farm And Ranch Lands Conservation Council

TEXAS, January 21 - January 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Lindsey Gohlke and reappointed Romey Swanson to the Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The council’s duties are to advise and assist the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program (TFRLCP) with administration of the program and to select applicants to receive grants. The goal of the TFRLCP is a conservation of working lands with high values for water, fish and wildlife, and agricultural production.

Lindsey Gohlke of Oglesby is a lender at Security Bank of Texas. She is a member of the Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Banker Association. Additionally, she is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the McLennan County Farm Bureau. Gohlke received a Bachelor of Science in Ag Communication and Journalism from Texas A&M University.

Romey Swanson of Austin is the executive director of Devils River Conservancy. He is the president of the Texas Ornithological Society and the Texas Herpetological Society, past president of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society and serves on the board of directors of the Texas Land Trust Council. Swanson received a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and a Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology from Texas State University.