Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Satellite Based Insurance Available Under the 2026 Crop Insurance Program

Today, Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced enhanced business risk management support for the livestock sector.

For 2026, Satellite Forage Insurance is replacing the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program (FRIP). FRIP is no longer available and all existing FRIP customers will be automatically enrolled in Satellite Forage Insurance.

“We continue to look for innovative ways to support producers as they face ongoing unpredictable moisture conditions,” MacDonald said. “This program is a great example of how governments are using new and more localized data in business risk management program decision making.”

"Agriculture is essential to Saskatchewan," Marit said. "We are proud to stand behind our producers with further development of forage programs. Satellite Forage Insurance reflects our commitment to supporting Saskatchewan's producers with insurance that is relevant, responsive and accurate."

Satellite Forage Insurance provides coverage when there is a shortage of soil moisture. It uses satellite-based technology to measure soil moisture, an important factor in forage production. Claims and premiums are now localized at the township level where the insured hay or pasture is located. High, medium and low coverage levels are available, varying by soil zone. There are two monthly weighting options available for producers to tailor their coverage.

Working in partnership with producers and industry helps to ensure risk management is available to producers when challenging growing conditions arise.

"Saskatchewan's producers face tremendous variability when it comes to weather and growing conditions," SARM President Bill Huber said. "The introduction of Satellite Forage Insurance is another important step in providing tools that better reflect what is happening on the ground. By expanding and modernizing forage coverage, we are strengthening risk management options that help producers remain resilient and sustainable in the face of change."

"We are pleased a new and improved forage insurance program is going to be available for the 2026 growing season, as a result of the collaborative work initiated through our AgriRisk Initiatives project," Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA) President Jeff Yorga said. "We are expecting this program to eliminate long standing issues with basis risk. By measuring conditions at the local level, payments will be more reflective of conditions on the ground and be more responsive when there is a production shortfall."

"SCA appreciates the governments' risk mitigation programs," SCA Chair Chad Ross said. "While SCIC has made improvements to FRIP throughout the years, the reliance on weather stations was challenging for producers to ensure they selected the right one. Moving to a program that uses satellite provides a more localized focus for producers and may result in a more accurate and responsive program."

Today's announcement provides producers with timely information to plan for their upcoming year. Producer information packages will be available in mid to late February and will include coverage options and premiums. Producers with questions can contact their local SCIC office.

Crop Insurance is a federal-provincial-producer cost-shared program that helps producers manage production and quality losses. Support for the program is provided by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

