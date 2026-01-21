Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Texas Tech University

TEXAS, January 21 - January 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $12 million has been extended to Texas Tech University for a nanotechnology laboratory cleanroom facility at the Semiconductor Nanofabrication Center in Lubbock.

“Texas is where innovations in semiconductor research and development power future technologies,” said Governor Abbott. “With this TSIF grant, Texas Tech University will accelerate advanced research on next-generation semiconductors and provide hands-on training to enhance workforce readiness. Working together with our higher education partners, we prepare Texas students today for the in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

Texas Tech University and the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering will build and equip a nanotechnology laboratory cleanroom facility in the Semiconductor Nanofabrication Center to promote semiconductor research and workforce training in semiconductor manufacturing. The cleanroom will support a range of projects to drive innovation in solid-state lasers, energy projection and detection components, sensors, and ultra-light high-power electronics.

“We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s Office and the confidence it reflects in Texas Tech University,” said Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec. “This investment strengthens our ability to contribute to the state’s growing semiconductor ecosystem through research, innovation, and workforce development. It also affirms the important role that higher education plays in advancing the competitiveness and economic strength of Texas.”

“This investment is about keeping Texas competitive and secure in an increasingly technology-driven world,” said Senator Charles Perry. “By supporting advanced semiconductor research and workforce training at Texas Tech, we’re strengthening our supply chain, preparing Texans for high-paying jobs, and ensuring innovation happens here at home—not overseas.”

“We appreciate Governor Abbott’s investment in Texas Tech, and we’re proud to be recognized as a leading research institution on the national and global stage,” said Representative Carl Tepper. “The resulting innovations transform into tangible advancements for all of Texas and beyond.”

View more information about Texas Tech University.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.