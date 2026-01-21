Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $4.5 Million in Livestock and Forage Research

CANADA, January 21 - Released on January 21, 2026

Today, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit announced $4.5 million to support 25 new livestock and forage-related research projects in Saskatchewan through the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF).

Additionally, the ministers announced a renewed $3.9 million, multi-year partnership with two world-class research organizations, the Prairie Swine Centre (PSC) and the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO).

“Investments in agricultural research drive innovation across the sector and strengthen one of Canada’s most important economic engines,” MacDonald said. “These investments will help ensure producers can operate more efficiently and sustainably, today and into the future.”

"We are investing in research that will deliver innovation to livestock producers, helping them to adapt, stay competitive and thrive in an everchanging industry," Marit said.

Projects are selected through an annual competitive process to identify research with the potential to help Saskatchewan's livestock producers remain innovative, profitable and competitive. This year's livestock and forage projects include a range of topics such as developing new types of hybrid bromegrass with more consistent yield and improved digestibility; exploring biomarkers to develop an earlier and more reliable test for Johne's disease; and enhancing sustainable bison production through improved grazing strategies and the preservation of prairie ecosystems in Saskatchewan.

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan work closely with industry partners to leverage funding to support research that aligns with industry priorities. This year's ADF projects were supported by an additional $1.3 million from 13 industry partners, including:

Alberta Beef Producers;

Alfalfa Seed Commission of Alberta;

Canadian Poultry Research Council;

Manitoba Forage Seed Association;

Results Driven Agricultural Research;

Saskatchewan Alfalfa Seed Producers Development Commission;

Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission;

Saskatchewan Cattle Association;

Saskatchewan Chicken Industry Development Fund;

Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission;

Saskatchewan Pork Development Board;

Saskatchewan Sheep Development Board; and

Western Dairy Research Collaboration.

"Investment in research is critical for our industry," Saskatchewan Cattle Association Chair Chad Ross said. "We appreciate government investment in our research priorities, which focus on animal health, forage production and water quality this year."

The ADF is supported through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership - a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information, including a full list of the above projects, please visit: saskatchewan.ca.

