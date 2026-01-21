Charges Laid Against Employers Under Immigration Services Act

CANADA, January 21 - Released on January 21, 2026

Charges have been laid against two employers for offences under The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, 2013 (FWRISA) and The Immigration Services Act (ISA).

Vikram Singh is charged with four offences under section 22 and 23 of FWRISA. The alleged offences took place at Taste of Battlefords between April 2024 and June 2024 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Singh is charged with:

Charge a fee for employment as prohibited by section 23(5) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Misrepresent employment opportunities, including misrepresentations respecting position, duties, length of employment, wages and benefits or other terms of employment as prohibited by section 22(b) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Threaten deportation or other action for which there is no lawful cause, as prohibited by section 22(d) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Take unfair advantage of a foreign national's trust or exploit their fear or lack of experience or knowledge as prohibited by section 23(5) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Harinder Sachdeva is charged with four offences under section 22 and 23 of FWRISA. Sachdeva is also charged with two offences under 5-1(d) and 5-1(g) of the ISA contrary to sections 7-6(1)(k) and 7-6(2). The alleged offences took place at Rick's Place and Taste of Battlefords between April 2024 and July 2024 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan and North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Sachdeva is charged with:

Charge a fee for employment as prohibited by section 23(5) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Misrepresent employment opportunities, including misrepresentations respecting position, duties, length of employment, wages and benefits or other terms of employment as prohibited by section 22(b) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Threaten deportation or other action for which there is no lawful cause, as prohibited by section 22(d) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Take unfair advantage of a foreign national's trust or exploit their fear or lack of experience or knowledge as prohibited by section 23(5) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Threaten deportation or other action for which there is no lawful cause, as prohibited by section 5-1(d) of the ISA contrary to sections 7-6(1)(k) and 7-6(2).

Take unfair advantage of a foreign national's, trust or exploit their fear or lack of experience or knowledge, as prohibited by section 5-1(g) of the ISA, contrary to sections 7-6(1)(k) and 7-6(2).

The Program Compliance Branch of the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works to protect immigrants and foreign workers in Saskatchewan. Contact the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-1350 if you have questions about the ISA, believe your rights have been violated, or want to file a complaint about the immigration or recruitment process. You do not need permission from anyone to contact the Program Compliance Branch, and all your information will be kept confidential.

While the ISA and FRWISA specifically protect against the unique situations that immigrants and foreign workers may find themselves in, all employees whether Canadian citizens or permanent and temporary residents are protected by employment standards and occupational health and safety provisions within The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

-30-

