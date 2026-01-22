Concept2 Celebrates 50 Years of Performance, Innovation, and Community

Early prototype of the Concept2 Model A Indoor Rower

MORRISVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept2® , the global leader in rowing oars and fitness equipment, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of innovation, durability, and community-driven performance.Founded in 1976 in a dairy barn in northern Vermont by Dick Dreissigacker, Peter Dreissigacker, Bari Dreissigacker, and later Judy Geer, Concept2 began by revolutionizing competitive rowing with the world’s first carbon-fiber oars. That same spirit of innovation led to the creation of the Concept2 RowErg, now the gold standard in indoor rowing, and the expansion of the product line to include the SkiErg, BikeErg, and most recently, the StrengthErg, introduced in 2025.Trusted by elite athletes, training facilities, fitness competitions, military units, first responders and everyday users worldwide, Concept2 equipment can be found in gyms, rowing clubs, CrossFit boxes, HYROX events, and homes across the globe.“At its core, Concept2 has always been about community,” says Co-Founder Judy Geer. “The people who use our products and believe in what we do are the reason we’re here 50 years later.”Throughout its history, Concept2 has remained grounded in its values, designing performance-driven, accessible equipment built to last, backed by industry-leading customer service. As part of its 50th anniversary, the company is reaffirming its mission to serve its global community through continued innovation and long-term stewardship supported by the Concept2 Perpetual Purpose Trust established in 2025.The 50th anniversary campaign will roll out throughout 2026 across digital, social, email, events, and paid media, featuring community storytelling, historical highlights, a 50th anniversary challenge and limited-edition anniversary apparel.About Concept2Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont, Concept2 designs and manufactures performance driven rowing oars and indoor training equipment for rowing, skiing, cycling, and strength. Trusted by elite athletes, fitness professionals and everyday users around the world, Concept2 is known for its uncompromising durability, precision engineering and exceptional customer support. With a deeply engaged global community and a commitment to long term stewardship through its Perpetual Purpose Trust, Concept2 builds products and relationships designed to last. Learn more at concept2.com or follow @concept2inc on Facebook and Instagram.

