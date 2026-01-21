Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2026 Individual Artist Fellowship Awardees
27 Delaware artists selected for $184,000 in fellowships following record 246 applications statewide
Statewide, Del. (January 21, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) today announced the 2026 recipients of its Individual Artist Fellowships, recognizing 27 Delaware artists for exceptional artistic quality and awarding $184,000 in individual artist grants. The Division received 246 applications from Delaware musicians, writers, and folk, media, and visual artists—an unprecedented level of interest in the program. Since 2020, the Division of the Arts has granted more than $950,000 to Delaware artists through the Individual Artist Fellowship program.
Work samples were reviewed by out-of-state arts professionals, who evaluated demonstrated creativity and skill within each artist’s discipline. Twenty-seven artists were selected for fellowships across three categories—1 Master Fellow, 14 Established Fellows, and 12 Emerging Fellows—and the Division also named 5 runners-up, each of whom will receive an honorarium. This year, DDOA increased the fellowship funding pool by 20% in response to the strong demand.
Awards are provided in three categories: $12,000 for the Master Award, $8,000 for the Established Professional Award, and $5,000 for the Emerging Professional Award. Fellowship support is intentionally flexible, enabling artists to advance their work in ways that best fit their practice. Fellows are also required to offer at least one public exhibit or performance during the upcoming year, ensuring Delawareans have opportunities to experience the work their state is investing in.
The 2026 fellows reside throughout Delaware, including Georgetown, Middletown, Bear, Townsend, Newark, Magnolia, Bethany Beach, New Castle, Rehoboth Beach, Farmington, Lewes, Milford, Smyrna, and Wilmington.
“Delaware’s individual artists are the foundation of our cultural life, and these fellowships invest directly in their ability to make new work,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “With 246 applications this year, we expanded the funding pool by 20% and are recognizing additional finalists with honoraria – so more exceptional Delaware artists can create, take risks, and share work with the public.”
“Artist fellowship funding helps artists cover the real costs of creating – materials, equipment, studio time, rehearsal space, and the dedicated time it takes to develop strong work,” said Roxanne Stanulis, Program Officer, Artist Programs and Services. “That flexibility supports individual artists while also bringing measurable value back to communities through exhibitions, performances, and the vitality that artists generate across Delaware.”
Master Fellowship
The Master Fellowship is offered in rotating artistic disciplines each year. For 2026, Master Fellowship applications were accepted in Visual Arts and Folk Arts from artists who had previously received an Established Professional Fellowship. In addition to exemplifying high artistic quality, Master Fellowship applicants must demonstrate sustained involvement and commitment to the arts in Delaware and beyond.
Dennis Beach is the DDOA 2026 Master Fellow in Visual Arts: Sculpture. Beach is a Delaware-based sculptor and painter who has sustained full-time studio practice for more than two decades, creating work that explores the visual and spatial possibilities of color, geometric form, and movement. He earned an M.F.A. from the University of Delaware and a B.F.A. from the Maryland Institute College of Art and has exhibited widely across the East Coast through more than 40 group exhibitions and 19 solo presentations, including recent solo exhibitions at the Delaware Art Museum and Schmidt/Dean Gallery. His work is held in public, corporate, and museum collections, and he is represented by Schmidt/Dean Gallery. Based in a Newport, Delaware studio, Beach regularly supports community engagement through studio visits, educational groups, and public programs.
Listed below are the Delaware Division of the Arts 2026 Individual Artist Fellows.
Masters Fellow
Dennis Beach, Visual Arts: Sculpture, Wilmington
Established Fellows
Catharine Fichtner, Visual Arts: Painting, Wilmington
Michael Fleishman, Visual Arts: Works on Paper, Milford
Yalonda JD Green, Literature: Poetry, Wilmington
Jim Hawkins, Literature: Playwriting, Smyrna
Jawanza Kobie, Jazz: Composition, Wilmington
Erin Magnin, Music: Contemporary Performance, Newark
Jonathan Chaiim McConnell, Literature: Fiction, New Castle
Teddy Osei, Visual Arts: Crafts, New Castle
Martha B. Pitts, Literature: Creative Nonfiction, Middletown
Alan B. Tuttle, Visual Arts: Painting, Lewes
Jonathan Whitney, Music: Composition, Wilmington
Brian Wild, Media Arts: Video/Film, Wilmington
Rebecca Wilt, Music: Solo Recital, Newark
Andre’ Wright Jr, Visual Arts: Photography, Wilmington
Emerging Fellows
Itzel Aguilar, Folk Art: Visual Arts, Georgetown
J.F. Arsenault, Visual Arts: Painting, Rehoboth Beach
Deborah E. Baker, Literature: Fiction, Bethany Beach
Hadrian Cerulean, Literature: Poetry, Wilmington
Logan Farro, Visual Arts: Painting, Farmington
Vik Hart, Visual Arts: Works on Paper, Wilmington
Susan Isaacs, Visual Arts: Sculpture, Wilmington
Valerie Lane, Literature: Creative Nonfiction, Bear
Orlando Lewis (aka Raylo), Music: Composition, Townsend
Adaysela Reyes (aka Dayesla Ixtli), Visual Arts: Interdisciplinary, Newark
Jonathan Rivera (aka J Pvpi), Music: Contemporary Performance, Magnolia
David Warren Norbut, Visual Arts: Photography, Wilmington
Runners Up
Cassandra Lewis Slattery, Established, Literature: Creative Nonfiction, Wilmington
Carly Maiorano, Emerging, Visual Arts: Painting, Wilmington
Jennifer Polillo, Established, Visual Arts: Painting, Wilmington
Jennifer Small, Established, Visual Arts: Painting, Wilmington
Justin Tanksley, Established, Music: Contemporary Performance, Middletown
To contact an individual artist, please email or call: Roxanne Stanulis, Program Officer, Artist Programs and Services, Roxanne.Stanulis@delaware.gov or 302-577-8283.
The next deadline for 2027 Individual Artist Fellowship applications will be Monday, August 3, 2026 by 11:59 p.m.
