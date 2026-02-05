2026 State of Hunger Address Urges Lawmakers to Pass Anti-Hunger Package

Oregon Food Bank logo

New Oregon Food Bank data shows visits rose 51% in two years amid federal cuts

Food is not a privilege or leverage. It is a basic human right. It is policy choices that decide who can eat and we must make better choices.” — Andrea Williams, President of Oregon Food Bank

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oregon Food Bank today released its 2026 State of Hunger Report as more than 250 advocates, including children and families, gathered at the Capitol for the Food for All Oregonians coalition Advocacy Day, revealing that hunger in Oregon is at record levels. Key findings show:- Food assistance visits across Oregon and SW Washington increased 51% in two years- The Oregon Food Bank Network saw 2.9 million visits last year to food assistance sites- 1 in 7 people and 1 in 6 kids face food insecurity in Oregon- SNAP provides 9 meals for every 1 meal food banks provideOregon Food Bank President Andrea Williams delivered the annual State of Hunger Address at the Oregon State Capitol, unveiling the report’s findings and calling for passage of the Anti-Hunger Package “Hunger in Oregon is at record levels, and food banks cannot replace a system that keeps hunger growing,” said Andrea Williams, President of Oregon Food Bank. “When food assistance programs are weakened, families lose stability and pantry lines grow. Food is not a privilege or leverage. It is a basic human right. It is policy choices that decide who can eat and we must make better choices.”The report comes as federal cuts, including H.R. 1, which made the largest reduction to SNAP in the program’s history, make it harder for Oregonians to make ends meet, increasing pressure on local food assistance sites and highlighting the urgent need for state lawmakers to act this session.“The Anti-Hunger Package is how Oregon can protect families when federal cuts are doing real harm,” said Yonas Kassie, Executive Director of the Ethiopian and Eritrean Cultural and Resource Center. “As H.R. 1 delivers the largest cut to SNAP in history, Oregon state lawmakers have a clear choice this session. Step in or allow hunger to deepen. This package is a practical, proven way to keep people fed.”Rising costs of food, rent and healthcare place growing pressure on Oregonians, and the cuts from H.R. 1 are projected to leave hundreds of thousands of Oregonians with reduced or no SNAP benefits. The report underscores that lasting solutions require state policy action, not reliance on emergency food assistance alone.“I’m from Eastern Oregon, and I’ve seen how hunger shows up quietly, in skipped meals and hard choices,” said Adrienne Sampson, a member of Oregon Food Bank’s Policy Leadership Council. “Hunger is a policy choice. What happens in Salem matters to families across the state, and the decisions lawmakers make this session will determine who gets to eat and who doesn’t.”The Anti-Hunger Package seeks to:-Make sure all kids in Oregon can eat free breakfast and lunch at school, no matter where they live-Protect SNAP for Oregonians and sustain our most effective anti-hunger program-Provide relief for thousands of immigrants, refugees, asylees, and humanitarian parolees who are losing SNAP benefits due to H.R. 1-Fund Oregon’s Food Assistance Network so it can keep food flowing to the growing number of Oregonians experiencing hunger“We cannot food bank our way out of hunger. Policy created this problem and policy can help solve it,” said Senator Wlnsvey Campos. “Oregonians deserve leaders who prioritize food, stability and opportunity. This session we must rethink hunger and how to end it.”If you or someone you know needs food assistance, know that help is available and that all are welcome — no proof of gender identity or immigration status is ever required. Visit OregonFoodFinder.org to find free food markets, pantries and meal sites near you, available in 19 languages.

