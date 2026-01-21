CBP Marine Interdiction Agents rescue capsized kayaker off Salinas, Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico — Marine Interdiction Agents from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, rescued a man who was stranded after his kayak capsized off the coast of Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

Jose Rolon, of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, was fishing about a mile offshore when a wave overturned his kayak in rough seas, authorities said. He was found wearing a lifejacket and clinging to his kayak.

Marine Interdiction Agents responded after overhearing an urgent marine broadcast from the US Coast Guard, which had received a distress call at 3:35 p.m. from a 911 operator. The call dropped before officials could obtain all the details, but Coast Guard watchstanders quickly launched a helicopter and notified local emergency agencies.

The CBP marine unit searching the area spotted a floating cooler from the kayak, which led them to Rolon. Agents pulled him and his kayak from the water and brought them to a nearby pier, where emergency medical personnel were waiting. No injuries were reported.

“This rescue highlights the dedication of our marine unit and the importance of strong partnerships with the Coast Guard and local agencies,” said Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations for CBP’s Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “Our team’s swift response and coordination ensured a safe outcome for Mr. Rolon.”

