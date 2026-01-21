CBP and Myrtle Beach International Airport to host Global Entry enrollment event
MYRTLE BEACH, SC —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with Myrtle Beach International Airport, will host a Global Entry enrollment in Myrtle Beach. This event provides conditionally approved applicants from the Low Country and Carolinas with a convenient, local opportunity to complete their required in-person interviews.
Event details:
- Dates: Jan. 26-29, 2026
- Location: Myrtle Beach International Airport, 1100 Jetport Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Interview times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 26-29
“Global Entry remains one of CBP’s most popular Trusted Traveler Programs, and we continue to see strong interest from residents across South Carolina for enrollment,” said Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Atlanta Field Office Gregory Alvarez. “Partnering with Myrtle Beach International Airport allows us to make the enrollment process more convenient and accessible for U.S. Citizens or applicants throughout the region.”
New in 2025: Applicants under 18 do not pay the $120 application fee if a parent or legal guardian is already a member or is applying at the same time.
Conditionally approved applicants must schedule an interview through their Trusted Traveler Programs account by selecting “Myrtle Beach SC.” Applicants are required to bring all necessary documents, including a valid passport, photo identification, and proof of residency. Myrtle Beach Airport signage and customer service staff will be available to assist. Walk-ins may be accommodated if space permits.
Applicants who miss this event may use CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival process to complete their interviews at participating airports upon returning from abroad.
