CBP Marine Interdiction Agents intercept migrant vessel with Uzbeki and Russian aliens near Vieques, Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico— Marine Interdiction Agents from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, intercepted a sailing vessel carrying 12 undocumented migrants from Uzbekistan and Russia near Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, late Jan. 13.

The U.S. Coast Guard notified a CBP Air and Marine Operations asset of a suspicious vessel traveling southeast toward Puerto Rico.

The vessel maintained an eastbound course south of Puerto Rico before altering its route toward Vieques Island on Jan. 13.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. local time, two AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessels stopped the vessel less than one nautical mile south of Vieques. AMO Agents apprehended eight adults and four minors, all lacking documentation to legally enter the United States.

“The successful interdiction was the result of close coordination between the U.S. Coast Guard and our Air and Marine Operations,” said Christopher Hunter, director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “Our commitment to securing U.S. borders and preventing illicit smuggling operations remains unwavering.”

The migrants and the vessel were transported to the Fajardo Marine Unit for identification and processing. The investigation is ongoing.

“This successful outcome highlights the strong partnerships between the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and all federal and local law enforcement partners in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Capt. Robert E. Stiles, Sector San Juan deputy. “Our daily unified coordination, shared capabilities and synchronized response efforts are instrumental to safeguarding our nation’s Caribbean maritime borders against illicit smuggling activities.”

CBP Air and Marine Operations safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. It conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands