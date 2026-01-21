U.S. Border Patrol ROAM locations for snowmobile season

Grand Forks – In remote areas where Ports of Entry have limited locations, International Falls Border Patrol and International Falls Office of Field Operations encourages applicants to use the Report Offsite Arrival (Mobile) application. This application is used by snowmobiles in the winter in the International Falls, Minnesota area. There are ROAM terminals for crossing compliance located at:

Loony's Brew, Rainy Lake Onestop, the Thunderbird, Rainy Lake Houseboats, and Voyageurs National Park Visitor's Center at Rainy Lake

AshKaNam Resort at Ash River

Crane Lake Bar and Grill, Handberg’s Marine, and Voyagaire Lodge at Crane Lake

This winter season former ROAM terminals at Kabetogama Lake have been removed due to not having nexus on the border. Unlike Pleasure Boat reporting, a snowmobile must report at one of the above locations. Terminals are provided at the above locations, if the terminal is not available or being used by another traveler check-ins via mobile device are allowed at the physical location of the terminal.

Failure to properly report a crossing into the United States can result in administrative/criminal charges, vehicle seizure, and/or a monetary fine. Please visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/pleasure-boats/pleasure-boat-overview/roam for more information on ROAM.

USBP is committed to providing transparency to keep the public apprised of what’s occurring at our borders and encourages everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity. Residents can report suspicious activity anonymously at 1-800-982-4077, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email at gfndispatch@cbp.dhs.gov.

