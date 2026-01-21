Auditor Fitzpatrick announces probe of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

01/21/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

With major changes underway for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is launching a performance audit to review department operations during its transition to a citizen-led board of police commissioners. The audit officially began with an entrance meeting with department officials on Wednesday, January 7.

Fitzpatrick said the period of transition represents a good opportunity to evaluate how efficiently and effectively the department was operating before the change.

"The bottom line is the people of St. Louis deserve a police department that is using their tax dollars responsibly to maintain the peace and curb the rate of violent crime in the city," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "With the transition to the new board, this is an ideal time to take a closer look at how the department has operated with a focus on helping the department eliminate waste and reduce the risk of fraud. We'll work to produce a report that can give the new citizen-led board a road map to improve the department's level of accountability, effectiveness, and efficiency."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently transitioning to a citizen-led board of police commissioners, as authorized under House Bill 495.